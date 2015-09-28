(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 28 (Fitch) Slowing smartphone and
tablet demand
growth and declining PC sales in the next 12 months are likely
to drive further
consolidation in the highly fragmented USD25bn integrated
circuit (IC)
outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) industry,
Fitch Ratings says.
Consolidation could help smaller and weaker companies strengthen
their capacity
utilisation and market position in the face of falling revenue
and profit.
Taiwanese OSAT companies could also consider deals in response
to growing
competition from Chinese government-funded rivals.
We believe that OSAT industry revenue could fall by 10% during
2015-16 and
EBITDA profits may drop by mid- to high-teens percentages due to
slowing
end-device demand growth, especially for smartphones as users
replace them less
frequently. OSAT companies are particularly exposed to changes
in demand. This
is because integrated device manufacturers and foundries that
use OSAT services
also have in-house facilities and they tend to
disproportionately cut
outsourcing during slowdowns.
Market leader Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.'s (ASE)
USD1bn cash
acquisition of a 24.99% stake in third-largest OSAT peer,
Siliconware Precision
Industries Co. Ltd (SPIL), is unlikely to affect its 'BBB'
rating with Stable
Outlook. ASE wishes to use this acquisition to explore possible
cooperation
between ASE and SPIL. ASE's 2015 FFO-adjusted leverage could
deteriorate closer
to Fitch's negative rating guidance of 2.0x, but it should
improve in 2016-17
given ASE's ability to generate positive free cash flow thanks
to its market
leadership and its advanced technological abilities.
SPIL and Hon Hai Precision Industry recently proposed a share
swap to strengthen
their product offerings, which are backed by SPIL's advanced
packaging abilities
and Hon Hai's system-in-package (SiP) technology. This
transaction will be
subject to SPIL shareholder approval at an EGM on 15 October
2015. Should the
transaction proceed, Hon Hai will hold a 21.24% stake in SPIL
and SPIL will own
2.2% of Hon Hai.
We believe that the Taiwanese OSAT companies' consolidation
drive is a response
to rising Chinese competition. Industry competition could
intensify as the
Chinese government-funded Integrated Circuit Industry Investment
Fund (IC fund)
is investing in each semiconductor industry segment and
acquiring new
technologies. China-based Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics'
acquisition of STATS
ChipPAC Limited for an equity value of USD780m will make it the
fourth-largest
operator with an 11% revenue market share. The deal will also
provide advanced
IC packaging capability, established relationships with US- and
Europe-based
customers, and exposure to growing Chinese demand.
Smaller OSAT competitors with less than 5% market share,
including Powertech
Technology, Global A&T Electronics (B-/Stable), ChipMOS
Technologies and
Chipbond are among the others that could seek M&A. OSAT
companies typically lack
pricing power due to the fragmented industry and have relatively
low bargaining
power due to customer concentration and low switching costs.
Previous semiconductor industry slowdowns have generally lasted
18-24 months
before a demand bounce once excess inventory cleared and device
sales picked up.
However, a prolonged industry slowdown could seriously affect
smaller OSAT
companies as lower capacity utilisation could seriously affect
their cash
generation and leverage.
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Corporates
+61 2 82560307
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.