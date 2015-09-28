(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) This updates the version published
earlier today
and corrects the Greek central bank data in the sixth paragraph.
The ECB's decision on 16 September to make disclosure of
emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) use optional and not mandatory means market
participants may
remain in the dark about a bank's true liquidity position,
especially in periods
of stress, says Fitch Ratings.
Disclosure of banks' liquidity positions and asset encumbrance
has long been
opaque, although from liquidity and recovery perspectives it is
important for
investors to understand the extent of a bank's unencumbered
assets. Initiatives
such as disclosure recommendations by the Enhanced Disclosure
Task Force,
established by the Financial Stability Board, have helped
improve encumbrance
disclosure at many banks in recent years, but central bankers
have been
reluctant to permit disclosure of ELA borrowing.
EU banks with listed equity or debt securities are obliged to
provide timely
public statements about price-sensitive information. Public
disclosure may only
be delayed in certain circumstances but, from July 2016 the new
EU Market Abuse
Regulation will introduce a clause specifically allowing banks
to delay ELA
disclosure. Use of the provision will require market regulators'
approval,
including weekly review of whether continued non-disclosure
remains "in the
public interest". This could make non-disclosure more difficult,
which we view
positively, as independent market regulators may be reluctant to
accede to such
requests.
Giving national central banks the freedom to decide whether
public communication
about ELA use is necessary opens the possibility for central
banks to continue
to withhold information from the market. Lack of disclosure is
inconsistent with
the policy to improve transparency for investors and we would
argue that details
about a bank's liquidity position are market-sensitive
information that should
be disclosed.
The ECB provides no guidance about the level of disclosure from
national central
banks that wish to communicate publicly about ELA. We believe it
would be
helpful for bank investors to have disclosure of the names of
banks receiving
ELA, currency and amount of drawdowns, maturity dates,
applicable interest
rates, and the level of collateral and guarantees provided,
including valuations
and haircuts applied, as well as guarantees provided. An
assessment of the
borrowing institution's short- and medium-term liquidity and
solvency position
would also be useful.
Euro area banks can, in exceptional circumstances and as long as
they are deemed
solvent by their prudential regulator, receive ELA from their
national central
banks. Greek central bank data at end-August 2015 shows that
total central bank
funding, which is largely ELA, was EUR124bn, roughly equivalent
to the total
amount of domestic deposits held by banks at that date.
Many EU central banks have granted ELA since the start of the
financial crisis.
In some cases, this was disclosed after the event, which is less
useful for
investors. For example the Bank of England announced that Royal
Bank of Scotland
and HBOS had relied on GBP61bn of ELA at the height of the
2008/9 financial
crisis one year after the event. On the other hand, details
about Greek bank ELA
borrowing during the period leading up to the country's August
2015 bailout were
reported by the press on a near real time basis.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
