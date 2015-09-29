(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banco Popolare
(BP, BB/Stable/B) mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG)
to 'BB+' from 'BBB+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the programme's amendments on 25
September 2015, which
relate to provisions applicable to the account bank and back-up
servicer (BUS)
appointment, the repayment of a subordinated loan, and a trigger
for delivering
certain solvency certificates.
Fitch originally placed the OBG on RWN upon BP's IDR downgrade
to 'BB' from
'BBB' (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 9 Italian OBG
Programmes' dated 22 May
2015 and 'Fitch Maintains BP's OBG on RWN on Proposed Amendments
to Programme'
dated 6 July 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB+' rating is based on BP's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB',
an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 2 (High
risk) and the 80.7% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 93% 'BB+'
breakeven AP, which
is also the maximum contractual AP. The Stable Outlook for the
OBG mirrors the
Stable Outlook on BP.
The 80.7% AP that the issuer undertakes in its quarterly test
performance report
theoretically allows the OBG to reach the 'BBB+' rating;
however, in Fitch's
view provisions that apply to BP as Italian account bank,
combined with the
magnitude of the exposure towards this counterparty (EUR1.2bn as
of end-August
2015), prevent a recovery uplift above the 'BB+' covered bonds
rating floor,
represented by the 'BB' IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift of 1.
As a consequence of the amendments, Fitch also revised the
systemic alternative
management component of the D-Cap, to 'High' from 'Moderate
High'. Therefore,
the unchanged D-Cap of 2 is now driven by what Fitch views as
the weakest-link
risk in liquidity gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative
management.
The 'High' systemic alternative management risk assessment
reflects the
appointment of the BUS, which would now be triggered if BP's
rating is
downgraded below 'BB-' (vs. 'BBB-' previously) in its role as
servicer. Fitch
considers such provision weaker than peers, whereby the BUS
appointment is
triggered upon a downgrade of the issuer's rating to below
'BBB-'
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BB+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Banco Popolare
(BP) would be
upgraded if counterparty risk is mitigated and, among others, if
the exposure to
the internal account bank reduces.
A downgrade of BP's Issuer Default Rating would trigger a
downgrade on the
covered bonds.
The Fitch breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the covered bond
rating will be
affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered
bond rating
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sara De Novellis
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 295
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
