(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German retailer
Metro AG's (Metro) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the unsecured rating
of the notes
issued by Metro Finance BV and guaranteed by Metro AG at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook
remains Negative.
The rating action follows the completed disposal of Galeria
Kaufhof AG
(Kaufhof), which Fitch views as mildly positive as it increases
near-term
financial flexibility. It also enables management to better
focus on turning
around the remaining businesses and frees up liquidity to fund
the planned
increase in investments necessary to support the ongoing
transformation plan.
However, we expect some further dilution in Metro's already low
profitability
and should have a limited positive impact on its currently weak
financial
metrics.
As Metro's asset reorganisation phase comes to an end, the group
will become
fully reliant on a successful operational turnaround to improve
its weak
financial profile. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect
uncertainty over
the improvement in Metro's financial metrics over the medium
term, notably due
to its exposure to a volatile Russian market and the execution
risks of
management's turnaround plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Galeria Kaufhof's Disposal
The group's department stores activities represented 4.9% and
11.2% of its
revenues and reported EBIT before special items in FY14
(financial year ended
September 2014). Therefore adjusting for the divesture, Fitch
expects group
operating margin to decrease by 40bps to 2.3% and FFO adjusted
net leverage to
decrease by only 0.2x to 4.6x at FYE15.
However, the decrease in net debt arising from this divestment,
accelerating a
trend which started in 2012, and the reduction in the group's
complexity
allowing management to concentrate on the turnaround of its
remaining activities
are positive credit factors. Furthermore, it frees up additional
financial
flexibility to fund the planned strong increase in investments,
which Fitch
views as a critical support to the ongoing transformation plan.
Exposure to Russia
Fitch expects the sharp rouble depreciation and the ongoing
deterioration of
trading conditions will diminish Russia's contribution to group
EBIT in FY15.
Fitch estimates Russian operations (mainly Metro Cash & Carry
(MC&C))
contributed at least 25% of group EBIT in FY14. Metro's exposure
to Russia will
increase following Kaufhof's divesture. Should the Russian
turmoil continue over
the medium term, MC&C's worsening operating performance could
seriously hamper
the group's recovery in profit and financial metrics from the
currently weak
levels.
Still Weak Operations
Metro's 9MFY15 results confirm the successful turnaround of
consumer electronics
activities Media-Saturn, with positive like-for-like sales and
profit trends. In
contrast, MC&C and the German hypermarket chain Real are still
halfway through
their transformation plans and continue to exhibit a weak
operating performance.
Despite Fitch's positive view over management's strategy, we
assume group EBIT
margin will remain below 3% until FY18. Although Fitch
acknowledges that cash
and carry is intrinsically a lower margin business than food
retail, this is
weak compared with 'BBB-' rated peers. Our forecast assumption
primarily
reflects uncertainty over management's ability to successfully
transform the
business model of its core activities in a persistently
difficult trading
environment that is characterised by keen competition and
fast-changing consumer
habits.
Negative Free Cash Flow
Fitch projects Metro's free cash flow (FCF) generation will
remain negative over
the next four years. This reflects management's willingness to
accelerate
investments, including capex, together with Fitch's cautious
view over the pace
and extent of Metro's turnaround capacity. Metro's inability to
fund its
investment plan from internally generated cash is mitigated by
its sound
liquidity, which Fitch expects to further strengthen following
the Kaufhof' and
MC&C Vietnam disposals.
Turnaround Plan, Credit Metrics
Following Kaufhof's disposal in FY15 and planned MC&C Vietnam
disposal in FY16,
Fitch projects the group's FFO adjusted net leverage to decrease
to 4.5x at
FYE16. This remains high in comparison with 'BBB-' rated peers
and is a major
constraint on the group's ratings. Metro is returning to a
strong investment
mode with management's announcement of approximately EUR2bn
investment spending
per annum in the near future. This makes a meaningful
improvement in credit
metrics fully reliant on the turnaround of Metro's remaining
activities, of
which the success remains uncertain at this stage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case include:
- Low single-digit revenue growth supported by a limited
increase in
like-for-like sales and expansion
- EBIT margin down to 2.3% in FY15 (FY14: 2.7%) due to lower
MC&C Russia
contribution and the margin-dilutive impact of Kaufhof's
disposal
- Annual budget for capex and bolt-on acquisitions of EUR2bn per
annum, with
around 85% of it dedicated to capex
- Negative FCF over the next four years, reflecting our
expectation that profit
recovery fails to offset higher capex and normalised dividend
payments
- EUR2.5bn cash proceeds from asset sales in FY15, around EUR1bn
proceeds in
FY16 and average EUR500m per annum thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable include:
-Improving trend in group EBIT margin from FY16 as a tangible
sign of successful
business transformation strategy
-FFO fixed charge cover being maintained at or above 1.8x (FY14:
1.8x)
-Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage trending towards 4.0x (FY14:
4.8x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Steady deterioration in trading performance or inability to
extract
efficiencies leading to EBIT margin consistently below 2.5%
-FCF generation consistently below -1% of sales
-FFO fixed charge cover consistently below 1.8x
-Maintenance of lease-adjusted net FFO leverage above 4.5x
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anne Porte
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991843
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.