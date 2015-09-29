(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) The Volkswagen emissions
test scandal
could prove a turning point for the auto industry worldwide,
Fitch Ratings says.
It could prompt profound and lasting repercussions far beyond
the group's own
credit profile.
It is too early to assess the full implications for automotive
manufacturers,
suppliers and other industry constituents, but we expect the
whole sector to be
affected to various degrees. Regulators will reassess the
timeline to reach
planned more stringent emission limit targets and could review
the targets
themselves. Test protocols will undoubtedly also be toughened
and the move
towards real driving emission testing cycles will accelerate.
The scandal could accelerate the underlying growth of vehicles
with alternative
powertrains, including fuel cells, electric and hybrid engines.
It could also
lead to a shift back towards petrol engines in Europe, where
diesel engines now
account for more than half of sales. A shift away from diesel
would have a
bigger impact on European manufacturers than on their US or
Asian rivals. In
particular, it may hit manufacturers of small diesel-engine cars
harder than
premium manufacturers, which have greater price elasticity to
absorb higher
costs.
R&D investments are likely to rise as manufacturers face more
stringent rules
and new test regimes. There is also the potential for business
plan reassessment
and material investment write-downs if manufacturers have to
reassess product
pipelines, particularly upcoming engines. Specialist suppliers
of emission
control technology could initially be hurt by a shift away from
diesel, while
those with expertise in turbocharging and downsized petrol
engines could be at
an advantage.
More broadly, the whole transportation sector could be affected
if this emission
test crisis fundamentally affects consumers and regulators'
attitude towards
cars, driving and pollution. Volkswagen and regulators' current
and future
measures in reaction to the crisis will be crucial to mitigating
or, conversely,
accelerating the impact of this scandal on the group's own
credit profile and
broader industry transformations.
Our full report, "Volkswagen Crisis Likely to Affect Entire Auto
Sector", is
available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
