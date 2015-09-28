(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Banca Popolare di
Vicenza's (BB/bb/ Rating Watch Negative) EUR200m subordinated
Tier 2 notes due
2025 (ISIN: XS1300456420) a Long-term rating of 'BB-' on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN).
The notes, which are issued under the bank's EUR7bn EMTN
programme, have an
original maturity in 2025 with an issuer call option in 2020.
They pay quaterly
coupons at 9.5% fixed annual rate until 2020 and will reset to a
new fixed rate
based on the underlying five-year swap rate plus the initial
margin thereafter.
The notes will be listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange.
The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital under Capital Requirements
Directive (CRD)
IV. They contain contractual loss absorption features, which
will be triggered
after the bank becomes non-viable, with no equity conversion.
The terms of the
notes include a reference to noteholders consenting to be bound
by Italian
bail-in power.
The notes can be redeemed in whole but not in part at par on 29
September 2020
(call date) or at any time upon a regulatory event or a
withholding tax event,
subject to regulatory approval and the conditions to redemption.
The subordinated notes are on RWN and therefore at risk of being
downgraded
shortly, alongside the bank's Viability Rating (VR) and
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) if, following the recently reported losses, Fitch
believes that the
balance of asset quality and capital profile of the bank,
including any capital
strengthening action and restructuring initiative, has
materially weakened.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below Banca Popolare di Vicenza's
VR of 'bb/RWN',
in accordance with Fitch's "Global Banks Rating Criteria", to
reflect one notch
for loss severity and zero notches for non-performance risk.
The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average
recovery prospects of
the notes. Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental
non-performance risk,
as the write-down of the notes will only occur once the point of
non-viability
is reached and there is no coupon flexibility prior to
non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating is on RWN and is sensitive to the
same factors that
may affect the bank's VR and Long-term IDR. Banca Popolare di
Vicenza's VR and
Long-term IDR was placed on RWN on 15 July 2015 to reflect
Fitch's expectation
that the bank would report large losses in 1H15 and that it may
require
additional material capital (see 'Fitch Places Banca Popolare di
Vicenza on
Rating Watch Negative' available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on the bank's VR shortly after
the bank's board
of directors approves a new strategic plan, which we expect to
take place in the
coming days. Should the VR be downgraded, this would also result
in a downgrade
of the Tier 2 subordinated debt rating.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching
should Fitch change
its assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 32 38 403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 15 July 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
