NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'A-' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt security ratings of AT&T Inc.
(AT&T; NYSE: T)
and its subsidiaries. The company's short-term IDR and
commercial paper ratings
have been affirmed at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A
full rating
list is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Scale and Financial Flexibility: The 'A-' rating assigned
to AT&T is
underpinned by the company's diversified revenue mix, its
significant size and
economies of scale as the largest telecommunications operator in
the U.S., solid
free cash flow (FCF) anticipated following the DIRECTV
acquisition and Fitch's
expectation that it will benefit from continued growth in
wireless operating
cash flow.
Deleveraging Expected: The rating and Stable Outlook reflect
AT&T's intent to
deleverage to a net leverage target of 1.8x and to dedicate FCF
after dividends
and any asset sale proceeds to the reduction of debt over the
three-year period
following the completion of the DIRECTV transaction in July
2015. Fitch
estimates the DIRECTV and other 2015 transactions will cause
2015 pro forma net
leverage to rise to 2.4x-2.5x from approximately 1.8x at
year-end 2014. After
2015, Fitch believes leverage will gradually decline, likely
reaching
approximately 2x by the end of 2017, which in Fitch's view is
appropriate for
the 'A-' rating.
DIRECTV Acquisition: AT&T completed its acquisition of DIRECTV
on July 24 for
consideration of $47.1 billion. Consideration consisted of $14.4
billion of cash
and equity of $32.7 billion, based on the value of AT&T's stock.
In addition,
DIRECTV had $15.9 billion in net debt for a total transaction
value of $63
billion (about $4 billion less than when proposed due mainly to
$2.7 billion
less in net debt).
Spectrum Licenses Acquired: Debt levels have also increased due
to the
acquisition of spectrum in the Federal Communications
Commission's (FCC) AWS-3
spectrum action, which closed at the end of January 2015. AT&T
paid
approximately $18.2 billion to acquire contiguous 10x10 MHz
blocks of AWS-3
spectrum covering approximately 96% of the U.S. population. As
this spectrum is
deployed, it will increase capacity to support the rapid growth
of data services
on AT&T's mobile broadband network.
Broadcast TV Spectrum Auction: Potential spending in the FCC's
600 MHz TV
broadcast auction, currently anticipated to occur in early 2016,
is not included
in Fitch's assumptions and will be an event-driven
consideration. At the time of
the DIRECTV acquisition announcement in May 2014, the company
indicated it could
bid up to $9 billion in the auction under certain conditions. As
a spending
level was not included as part of the final conditions of the
DIRECTV
acquisition, the company has indicated it will participate in
the auction but
has not committed to spending levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-- Wireline revenue declines are just over 2% in 2015 and trend
toward the -1%
to 0% range. Note that excluding the revenues from the
Connecticut operations
sold in late 2014 (approximately $1.1 billion in revenues), the
projected 2015
decline is also in the -1% to 0% range.
-- Wireless revenue grows in the 2%-3% range in 2015, and then
in the 3%-4%
range thereafter. Revenue is assumed to grow a bit faster in
2016, as the
effects of postpaid customers adopting certain shared plans are
behind the
company.
-- Wireline EBITDA margins are in the 27%-28% range in 2015 but
improve
thereafter as synergies from DIRECTV are realized.
-- Wireless EBITDA margins are in the 36%-38% range, with the
higher end of the
range assumed in the latter years of the forecast as growth
slows.
-- DIRECTV revenue growth is in the 4%-5% range and its EBITDA
margins are in
the 25%-27% range, improving to the high end over time as
synergies are
realized.
-- There are no stock repurchases in the forecast as the company
is focused on a
three-year period of debt reduction.
-- Capital spending approximates 15% of service revenues.
-- In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $21 billion, slightly lower than the $21.4
billion spent in
2014. Included in the $21 billion forecast is approximately $1
billion of
capitalized interest, whereas in 2014 capitalized interest was
$234 million.
Recently, AT&T completed wireless and wireline initiatives
focused on its 4G LTE
and IP broadband networks, respectively, leading to a moderation
of spending
going forward.
--Potential spending in the FCC's 600 MHz TV broadcast auction,
currently
anticipated to occur in early 2016, is not included in Fitch's
assumptions and
will be an event-driven consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely for
AT&T in the foreseeable future, given the leverage incurred
primarily through
the DIRECTV acquisition and spending on spectrum.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take negative rating action if
operating
performance causes delevering to take place at a materially
slower than
anticipated pace, either alone or in combination with material
debt-financed
acquisitions. Discretionary management moves that cause leverage
to rise above
2.5x, such as another material acquisition or stock repurchases,
could lead to a
negative action in the absence of a strong commitment to
delever.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: At June 30, 2015, the company did not
have any
drawings on either its $5 billion revolving credit facility
(RCF) due 2018 or
its $3 billion RCF due 2017. The principal financial covenant
for all facilities
requires debt-to-EBITDA, as defined, to be no more than 3x. At
June 30, 2015,
the company's cash and cash equivalents totalled $21 billion of
which $14.4
billion was used to complete the DIRECTV acquisition. On a pro
forma basis, at
June 30, 2015, AT&T had $11.6 billion of cash (reflects the
addition of
DIRECTV's $5 billion of cash less the amount paid to complete
the transaction).
For 2015, FCF after dividends is expected to be in the range of
$2 billion-$3
billion, including DIRECTV for part of the year. Fitch believes
the acquisition
of DIRECTV will improve AT&T's financial flexibility owing to
DIRECTV's strong
FCF of more than $3 billion annually.
At June 30, 2015, actual total debt outstanding was
approximately $113.7
billion; pro forma for the DIRECTV acquisition, AT&T had $133.2
billion in gross
debt. In August 2015, AT&T disclosed that in September 2015 it
would retire
certain 2015 and 2016 debt issues, as well as repay $1 billion
outstanding on
the $2 billion term loan. The total September 2015 debt
repayment is
approximately $5.25 billion.
Debt Maturities: Relative to the company's cash, RCF
availability, and modest
expected FCF, Fitch believes upcoming debt maturities are
manageable. Debt
maturities are nominal for the remainder of 2015, as $1.75
billion was repaid
upon maturity in July and August 2015, and $1 billion due in
December was early
redeemed in September. In 2016, approximately $7.3 billion
matures, including
$1.8 billion putable to AT&T.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
AT&T, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$5 billion revolving credit facility due December 2018 at
'A-';
--$3 billion revolving credit facility due December 2017 at
'A-';
--$6.286 billion Tranche A three-year term loan facility at
'A-';
--$2.869 billion Tranche B five-year term loan facility at 'A-';
--$1 billion 18-month term loan due September 2016 facility at
'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
AT&T Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
DIRECTV Holdings LLC
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
BellSouth Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
BellSouth Capital Funding Corp.
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
AT&T Mobility LLC (formerly Cingular Wireless, LLC)
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
New Cingular Wireless Services, LLC (formerly AT&T Wireless
Services, Inc.)
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Ameritech Capital Funding Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Indiana Bell Telephone Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Michigan Bell Telephone Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Pacific Bell Telephone Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Southwestern Bell Telephone Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
