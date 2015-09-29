(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fiscal policy responses by Gulf
Cooperation Council
(GCC) sovereigns to lower oil prices are likely to be small
compared to the loss
of revenues over 2015 and 2016, Fitch Ratings says.
The size of the fiscal challenge from cheaper oil varies from
country to
country, broadly in line with hydrocarbon production per capita.
Some policy responses deployed by other oil exporting-sovereigns
are harder to
enact, or carry greater risks, for GCC sovereigns. For example,
we do not expect
any change to exchange rate pegs in the region to ease fiscal
adjustments. Pegs
are key nominal anchors against inflation, are backed by huge
reserves and
receive strong political commitment, and the private sector has
no experience of
exchange rate volatility.
Efforts to boost non-oil revenues have been modest and the
varying requirement
for fiscal adjustment complicates pan-regional initiatives, such
as plans for a
GCC-wide value-added tax. Rationalisation of expenditure through
better-targeted
subsidies and public efficiencies is on several GCC sovereigns'
agendas, but can
be hard to achieve due to spending rigidities and political
opposition.
Capital spending is therefore the main overall source of
adjustment among GCC
sovereigns, with current projects generally continuing but fewer
new projects
going ahead. There are exceptions, such as Kuwait, where we
expect capex to rise
as the improving relationship between the government and
parliament supports
implementation, and Qatar, which is committed to a high level of
capex until
2020, partly in preparation for the football World Cup.
Kuwait and Qatar may have more tolerance for maintaining capex
in the face of
lower oil prices, as they have the lowest fiscal breakeven oil
prices among GCC
sovereigns (USD57/b and USD55/b, respectively). We forecast
Kuwait to run a
budget surplus in both years even with our revised average oil
price (Brent)
forecast of USD55/b for 2015 and USD60/b for 2016, and Qatar a
small (0.6% of
GDP) deficit in 2015, although this rises to 5.3% next year.
Elsewhere we expect Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia to record
double-digit
deficits in 2015, although all three will benefit from some
narrowing next year
(notably Saudi Arabia, where we project the deficit to drop back
to 8.7% of GDP
from 16.7%, reflecting some one-off spending this year) as capex
is scaled back
and oil prices start to recover. But general government debt
levels for these
three sovereigns will continue to rise in 2016, as borrowing
resumes or
increases to help finance deficits.
We discussed the fiscal impact of lower oil prices and
governments' policy
responses at our event "GCC Sovereigns and Banks: Coping in a
Lower Oil Price
Presentations are available at www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
