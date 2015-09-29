(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Comparability of eurozone bank
capital ratios
remains limited by major issues such as tricky national
discretions, for example
the inclusion of certain deferred tax assets (DTAs) in core
capital, and the
treatment of insurance subsidiaries permitted under the "Danish
Compromise",
says Fitch Ratings.
Harmonisation of the regulatory framework across eurozone
countries is a primary
objective of Daniele Nouy, chair of the Single Supervisory
Mechanism's (SSM)
Supervisory Board. She has commented that the ECB has made
significant progress
on harmonisation since it took responsibility for supervising
the area's leading
banks in November 2014. But in her speech on 11 September this
year Ms Nouy
highlighted that a few key discretions remain unresolved, citing
DTAs and
insurance subsidiaries.
Harmonisation of banks' regulatory capital calculations and
associated
disclosures is vital to investors' ability to compare banks' key
metrics and
make appropriate investment decisions. The SSM initially
identified over 150
instances where regulators had applied discretion when they
transposed the Basel
III framework into national legislation. Most of these
exceptions have now
apparently been ironed out, but details are not yet public, and
the changes are
likely only to come into effect in 2016 following a
consultation.
DTAs are important in capital calculations because Basel III
deducts them from
regulatory capital. Divergent tax regimes cause material
discrepancies in the
amount and timing of real tax obligations due, which feeds
through to DTAs in
the financial reports. Southern European banks generally build
up more DTAs than
their northern European counterparts, primarily because of
differing corporate
tax regimes, although changes to Italian tax laws in June 2015
brought these
more into line with the northern banks. In addition, the Spanish
government
yesterday communicated upcoming amendments to the treatment of
DTAs.
The Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), the EU's
implementation of Basel III,
introduced additional flexibility for DTA recognition. Without
this flexibility
and changes to some national tax laws, some southern European
banks would have
failed to comply with prudential solvency ratios.
The "Danish Compromise", dating from 2012 when Denmark held the
presidency of
the EU, gave local supervisors discretion to permit capital
allocated to
insurance activities to count towards regulatory capital for
banks subject to
conglomerate supervision (CRR Article 49). This allows some
banks with
substantial insurance subsidiaries in countries including
France, Belgium and
Finland to report higher capital ratios.
Our calculation of Fitch Core Capital, our primary measure of
bank
capitalisation, deducts investments in insurance companies
because, in our
opinion, this capital is held in a regulated company with its
own capitalisation
needs and would not necessarily freely flow through to support
risks in the
banking business. We also deduct DTAs related to losses carried
forward, which
rely on future profitability to be realised. This is
particularly relevant for
the Greek banking system and several Spanish and Portuguese
banks that hold
substantial amounts of DTAs.
