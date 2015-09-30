(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned long-
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-/F2' to Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Company (HPE) in
anticipation of its upcoming separation from HP Inc. on Nov. 1,
2015. Fitch also
rates HPE's senior unsecured debt, including the anticipated
revolving credit
facility (RCF), at 'A-,' and the U.S. and European commercial
paper (CP)
programs at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's ratings
will affect $20
billion of debt, including an anticipated $4 billion RCF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation for
improving operating
performance from the resumption of top line growth beyond the
near term,
significant operating profit margin expansion and strong annual
free cash flow
(FCF; defined by Fitch as after dividends) from restructuring.
Intermediate-term conservative financial policies and solid
liquidity should
provide HPE with flexibility for smaller intellectual property
(IP)-based
acquisitions, as the company continues to face headwinds related
to the shift to
hybrid cloud-based solutions.
Fitch expects organic constant currency revenue trends to begin
to stabilize in
the near term, driven by strong demand for industry standard
servers (ISS) and
converged storage. These trends will offset continued weakness
in networking and
Enterprise Services (ES). Beyond fiscal 2016, Fitch expects new
product
introductions from increased innovation and go-to-market
investments and higher
attach rates to drive low-single-digit revenue growth.
Fitch anticipates HP will augment organic growth with
acquisitions, likely
smaller in size than the company's $2.7 billion acquisition of
wireless
networking company, Aruba Networks, Inc. (Aruba). Given the vast
majority of
cash is located outside the U.S., Fitch anticipates larger deals
will be mostly
debt-financed.
Profitability should expand from meaningful restructuring,
particularly in ES,
and a streamlined indirect channel partner strategy, despite
expectations for
increased investments to accelerate innovation. Fitch believes
cost actions will
drive operating EBIT margin to high-single digits from
mid-single digits over
the intermediate term.
Fitch expects HPE's financial policies will remain conservative,
as the company
focuses on resuming positive revenue growth. Fitch expects
liquidity will be
strong, and the company to generate more than $1 billion of
annual FCF. Fitch
anticipates HPE will use FCF for a combination of acquisitions
and shareholder
returns and that core leverage (excludes debt and operating
EBITDA related to
the financing activities) to remain below 1.5x while total
leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA including financing activities) will
remain below 2.5x.
The ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Significant diversification of revenues and FCF, a meaningful
amount of which
is recurring in nature as a result of long-term relationships;
--Conservative financial policies, underpinned by core leverage
below 1.5x,
although Fitch forecasts core leverage below 1x through at least
the
intermediate term in the rating case;
--Strong liquidity supported by: i) $11.5 billion of cash and
investments, the
vast majority of which is located overseas but is available in
the short term
via inter-company loans, ii) a $4 billion RCF that will fully
backstop
commercial paper (CP) programs in the U.S. and Europe, and iii)
more than $1
billion of annual FCF;
--Significant footprint, share leadership and brand name with a
full suite of
hardware, software and services offerings and meaningful
opportunities to
increase penetration at existing customers.
The ratings also consider:
--HPE's need to offset lower secular demand for on-premise
proprietary products,
which continue to represent a meaningful portion of sales, with
strong hybrid
cloud-based offerings to resume positive organic revenue growth;
--Potential risks to service levels amidst significant footprint
optimization
and restructuring in ES, which are critical to the segment
achieving
industrywide operating profit margins;
--Potential for debt-financed acquisitions to fill hardware and
software gaps,
given the majority of cash is located overseas.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HPE include:
--Revenue declines in the mid- to high-single digits for fiscal
2015 and the
resumption of organic constant currency revenue growth in the
low-single digits
beyond the near term;
--Significant restructuring, particularly in the services
business, and a richer
sales mix offset increased investments to drive operating EBIT
margin to the
high-single digits from the mid-single digits through the
forecast period;
--Cash of $11.5 billion and total debt of $16 billion at
separation, roughly $11
billion of which will be attributable to financing activities;
--HPE will use FCF for a combination of acquisitions and
shareholder returns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--Sustained negative constant currency revenue growth,
indicating a weakness in
HPE's product and service offerings despite the company's
enhanced focus and
increased investments;
--HPE will not achieve and sustain operating EBIT margin
approaching 10%,
pressuring FCF and potentially resulting in higher shareholder
returns and core
leverage in excess of 1.5x.
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the absence of
Fitch's expectations
for:
--Sustained positive revenue growth, supporting the company's
strategy, renewed
focus and technology leadership;
--Annual FCF to more than double, providing the company with
enhanced
flexibility for organically funded acquisitions supporting the
company's
strategy.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes HPE's liquidity is strong and supported by:
--$11.5 billion of cash and investments, the vast majority of
which is located
outside the U.S.;
--An undrawn $4 billion RCF that fully backstops CP programs in
the U.S. and
Europe.
More than $1 billion of annual FCF also supports liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.:
--Long-Term IDR of 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR of 'F2';
--CP rating of 'F2;
--Senior unsecured RCF rating at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt rating of 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991579
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
