NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded JBS
S.A.'s (JBS)
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured
notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The National Scale rating was upgraded
to 'AA (bra)'
from 'A+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
The upgrades reflect JBS S.A.'s strong product and geographic
diversification,
as well as the successful integration of several acquired
businesses over the
past few years. It also factors in the strengthening of its
business profile due
to the recent acquisitions in the U.S., Europe and Australia.
Fitch estimates
that these acquisitions will contribute to about 10% of total
EBITDA by 2016.
Furthermore, Fitch expects the company to report strong
performance in all of
its divisions in 2015 and 2016. JBS's ratings are tempered by
management's
acquisitive nature and appetite for growth.
Strong Business Profile:
JBS S.A.'s ratings are supported by its strong business profile
as the world's
largest beef and leather producer and its overall product
diversification into
poultry, beef, pork and other prepared foods. The company's
product and
geographic diversification help mitigate risks related to
disease and trade
restrictions as about 70% of net revenues are generated from
JBS's operations
outside of Brazil (most notably the U.S.); exports represent
about 30% of group
sales. Fitch expects the acquisitions of Moy Park, Primo
Smallgoods Group, Tyson
Mexico and Cargill Pork (still pending) to further enhance JBS's
business
profile by increasing its product portfolio and adding to
geographic
diversification.
Industry Fundamentals:
Fitch expects 2015 to be a more difficult year for the Brazilian
protein sector
due to the weak economic environment, high inflation, increased
interest and
unemployment rates, and declining consumer confidence. The
industry is
responding to these challenges by reducing its processing
capacity in the
country. Brazilian exporters are benefitting from the
depreciation of the real
and the growing demand for beef worldwide. Asia and the Middle
East remain the
positive growth drivers. In the U.S., JBS' beef segment is
experiencing a
recovery due to higher demand although beef margins are expected
to remain
challenged as cattle inventories build. Low grain prices should
continue to
support profitability in JBS' U.S. chicken segment.
Moderate Leverage:
Fitch expects JBS's net debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to about
3.0x by the end
of 2015 from 2.3x in 2014 as a result of the acquisitions made
in 2015 and the
devaluation of the real against the U.S. dollar (87% of JBS debt
is in USDs as
of June 2015). This is mitigated by the fact that 84% of JBS net
revenues are in
USDs and 100% of its debt was hedged as of June 2015. Fitch
considers JBS'
balance sheet hedging strategy is aggressive and adds to its
overall risk
profile despite having a recent positive impact on the company's
net leverage.
Fitch expects JBS to report double-digit EBITDA growth and
positive free cash
flow (FCF) generation in 2015 fuelled by the devaluation of the
real against the
U.S. dollar, the integration of assets acquired and the group's
focus on
operating efficiency. JBS reported strong sales and EBITDA
growth in the second
quarter of 2015 (2Q15). EBITDA reached BRL3.6 billion, an
increase of 47%
compared with 2Q14.
Acquisition Risk:
Fitch believes the company will continue to pursue growth
opportunities to
strengthen its business profile in the medium term. In March
2015, the group
acquired Primo Group, Australia's biggest ham and bacon
producer, for USD1.125
billion. In June 2015, JBS agreed to buy Moy Park Ltd from
Marfrig Global Foods
S.A. for USD1.5 billion. Finally, the group also announced that
it has entered
into an agreement with Cargill to acquire the company's
U.S.-based pork business
for USD1.45 billion which will increase JBS presence in the U.S.
The latter deal
is subject to the regulatory approvals, including U.S. antitrust
authorities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Double-digit revenue growth driven by acquisitions and
devaluation of the real
against the U.S. dollar
--Slight compression of EBITDA margin, notably for JBS Mercosul
--Positive group FCF
--Net debt/EBITDA to about 3.0x by FYE2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be precipitated by an increase in JBS' net
leverage ratio to
above 3.5x on a sustained basis due to a sharp contraction in
its operating
margins, negative FCF generation, and/or significant debt-funded
acquisitions.
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 24 months as the company
further displays
consistent financial discipline to meet stated financial targets
and objectives.
An upgrade could result from the company showing consistent
positive FCF
generation and resilient operating margins, while maintaining
its solid business
profile, leading to its net leverage ratio falling toward or
below 2.5x on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
JBS' liquidity is supported by its cash balance, positive FCF
and committed
undrawn bank lines. As of June 30, 2015, the company had BRL13.9
billion of cash
and marketable securities and short-term debt of BRL15.9 billion
(mostly trade
finance debt). In addition, JBS USA LLC had USD1.6 billion in
fully committed
available lines. The group has also satisfactory access to the
capital markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
JBS S.A.:
--Foreign & local currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--National Scale rating to 'AA (bra)' from 'A+(bra)';
--Notes due 2016 to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
JBS USA LLC:
--Foreign and local currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Term loan B facility due in 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Notes due 2020, 2021 to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
JBS USA Finance, Inc:
--Notes due 2020, 2021 upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
JBS Investments GmbH
--Notes due 2020, 2023, 2024 to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
