(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
final rating of
'BBB' to the USD 750m Basel III-compliant Tier 2 10-year
subordinated notes
issued by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Mizuho; A-/Stable).
The notes will constitute unsecured and subordinated obligations
of Mizuho and
rank pari passu among themselves, and equally with all other
present and future
unsecured, unconditional and dated subordinated obligations. The
notes are
scheduled to mature on 20 October 2025. They carry a fixed
coupon of 4.353%
annually. The notes include a non-viability clause and will
qualify as Tier 2
capital for Mizuho. The proceeds will be used as a subordinated
loan to its core
banking subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK; A-/Stable). For
MHBK, the
subordinated loan from Mizuho will qualify as Tier 2 capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes two notches below Mizuho's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). This reflects their poor recovery prospects relative to
senior unsecured
instruments given their subordination and the prospect of full
and permanent
write-down of the securities upon Mizuho reaching the point of
non-viability
(PONV). The PONV trigger is fully contractual and explicitly
refers to a
particular event; when the Japanese Prime Minister confirms that
the Specified
Item 2 Measures set forth in Article 126-2, Paragraph 1, Item 2
of the Deposit
Insurance Law needs to be applied to Mizuho.
The notes have been notched from the bank's IDR (the anchor
rating) based on the
agency's view that Mizuho is a systemically important financial
institution (FI)
in Japan. Fitch believes that support can be factored into such
instruments
issued by systemically important and complex FIs because Japan's
DIL enables the
government to pre-emptively provide financial assistance to such
FIs when
necessary under Specified Item 1 Measures of Article 126-2,
Paragraph 1, Item 1
or Item 1 Measures of Article 102, Paragraph 1, Item 1. No
further notching for
non-performance risk applies for the Tier 2 notes in the absence
of any more
easily hit triggers that would result in coupon deferral.
Under Fitch's methodology, the instrument would not qualify for
any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Mizuho's IDR would impact the issue's rating. The
IDR is
sensitive to any change in assumptions around the probability of
the Japanese
government to provide timely support to Mizuho as the rating is
at the Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'.
Changes in the resolution framework that increases the risk of
the PONV being
triggered or changes in assessment of Mizuho's systemic
importance that reduce
the likelihood of pre-emptive support would lead to a downgrade
of Mizuho's SRF
- and potentially the Tier 2 bonds. Japan's sovereign rating
(A/Stable) being
downgraded to 'A-' would also result in a lower SRF.
The prospect for an upgrade of the IDR is limited as it requires
an unlikely
upgrade of the Viability Rating (VR) by two notches or more.
Currently, the VR
of Mizuho (bbb+) is one notch below its 'A-' IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
here.
