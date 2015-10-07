(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned ICBC
Financial
Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (ICBC Leasing; A/Stable) proposed
medium-term note (MTN)
programme an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)'.
ICBC Leasing was established by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly-owned leasing arm. The company
provides
aviation, shipping, and equipment leasing services and is the
largest lessor in
China with total domestic assets of CNY175bn as of mid-2015.
ICBC is the largest
of China's state-owned commercial banks and the largest bank in
the world by
assets.
The issuer under the MTN programme will be ICBCIL Finance Co.
Ltd. (ICBCIL
Finance; A/Stable). ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive
treasury platform
for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Leasing, which had
35% of the assets
it owns or controls outside China as at mid-2015. Notes issued
under the MTN
programme will have the benefit of a keepwell deed and deed of
asset purchase
undertaking provided by ICBC Leasing.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer, while
notes junior to
senior obligations under the MTN programme will be rated on a
case-by-case basis
in accordance with published criteria and after taking into
consideration
individual terms and conditions of those notes. However, Fitch
reserves the
right not to rate certain instruments issued under the
programme, such as
market-linked instruments.
The proceeds of notes issued under the programme will be used
for funding the
acquisition of assets in the ordinary course of trading, and
notes may be issued
in any currency or of any tenor. The final rating on the
programme is contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the MTN programme primarily reflects our
assessment of an
extremely high probability of support from ICBC Leasing to
ICBCIL Finance.
Although ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC and not by ICBC
Leasing, it is highly
integrated into ICBC Leasing's operations and ICBC has
authorised and mandated
ICBC Leasing to exercise full managerial and operational control
over ICBCIL
Finance.
The keepwell deed commits ICBC Leasing to ensure that the issuer
maintains
sufficient levels of equity and liquidity to service their
obligations to
offshore bondholders at all times. Under the deed of asset
purchase undertaking,
upon the occurrence of a triggering event, ICBC Leasing is
required to purchase
ICBCIL Finance's assets at a price high enough to meet any
outstanding debt
obligations under the note issuance. The triggering event refers
to the
situation in which ICBCIL Finance does not have sufficient
liquidity to meet its
payment obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset
purchase
undertaking serves as an important mechanism to allow ICBC
Leasing to provide
foreign-currency liquidity to ICBCIL Finance in a timely manner.
ICBC Leasing does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of ICBC Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed and deed of
asset purchase undertaking, which is not as strong as a
guarantee. Nevertheless,
the agreements at the parent level suggest a very strong
propensity for ICBC
Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings on the programme will be directly
correlated to any
material change in the willingness or ability of ICBC Leasing to
support ICBCIL
Finance, if required. Likewise, any material change in the
perceived willingness
or ability of China's government to support ICBC and ICBC
Leasing in a full and
timely manner, would affect the ratings on the issuer and its
notes. Should the
keepwell deed and deed of asset purchase undertaking no longer
be effective,
then the rating on the programme could be downgraded.
