(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT) Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) (LC IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The agency has
simultaneously
affirmed PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (FC IDR) and its
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the
National Rating at
AAA(phl). The Outlook on the issuer ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating
Action Commentary.
The downgrade on the LC IDR reflects our expectation of a
further deterioration
in PLDT's funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
to 2.5x in
2015-2017 (2014: 1.9x) due to significant capex expansion.
However, the FC IDR
remained at 'BBB' and it continues to be capped at the
Philippines' Country
Ceiling, reflecting the additional risks associated with
transfer and
convertibility of foreign currency.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Investment: PLDT's expansion in 3G/4G is likely to
push the
capex/revenue ratio to 25% in 2015-2016, from 20% in 2014.
However, we expect
capex to normalise to 20% of revenue after 2016. In addition,
PLDT has earmarked
USD100m for digital acquisitions in 2015; of which USD20m has
already been
invested in internet TV service provider iflix and online
payment solution
company Paywhere.
Earnings Under Pressure: Fitch forecasts operating EBITDAR to
weaken to about
PHP77bn (2014: PHP80bn) in 2015 due to flat revenue and
continued pressure on
margins. Furthermore, the changing revenue mix and the build-out
of the digital
business are likely to erode operating EBITDAR margin to 44%-45%
(2014: 46.6%).
Our forecast assumes losses in the digital business over the
next three years.
FCF Deficit: Fitch believes the company's free cash flow (FCF)
will stay
negative in the next two years due to large capex. This is
despite management
plans to reduce special dividends to conserve cash flows. Our
forecasts assume
dividend payment of around 80%-85% of core profits; the
company's stated
dividend policy is to pay out at least 75% of its core profit.
Continued Market Leadership: We expect PLDT to sustain its
leading position in
the Philippine telecommunications market, although Telstra
Corporation Limited's
(A/Stable) impending entry with San Miguel Corporation will
intensify
competition over the longer term. Large cash burn for the new
entrant is likely
in the initial period as it faces significant capital investment
to build its
network in the absence of infrastructure sharing.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: PLDT's liquidity remains solid, with cash
balance of PHP37.2bn
at end-June 2015 sufficient to cover its PHP16.7bn short-term
obligations
maturing over the next 12 months. Its debt maturities are well
spread out with
over 60% of total debt due after 2017. In addition, we believe
PLDT has strong
access to local banks and the retail bond market, given its
solid financial and
leading market position in the Philippines.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PLDT include:
- Flat revenue in 2015, and to grow by low single-digit
percentages thereafter
- Operating EBITDAR margin of 44%-45% in 2015-2017
- Capex/revenue ratio of 25% in 2015-2016, and to decline to
20%-21% in 2017
- USD100m earmarked for new acquisitions
- Dividend payout ratio of 80%-85% of core profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (LT LC IDR) could be
upgraded if
FFO-adjusted net leverage falls below 2.0x and FCF are positive
on a sustained
basis.
- PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (LT FC IDR) could be
upgraded if there
is a positive rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- PLDT's LT LC IDR could be lowered if FFO-adjusted net leverage
rises above
3.0x on a sustained basis.
- A negative rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling
will result in a
corresponding action on PLDT's LT FC IDR.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
