(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Philippines-based
Globe Telecom, Inc.'s (Globe) Long-Term Foreign and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed
the senior
unsecured and National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB-' and 'AAA(phl)'
respectively.
The Outlook on the issuer ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating
Action Commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strengthening Foothold: Globe's ratings continue to benefit from
its number two
position in the Philippines telecom market. Its share of
industry mobile revenue
rose to 43% from 37% over 2011-2014, after it increased handset
subsidies and
penetrated rural areas. Globe competes with market leader
Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Company (PLDT; BBB/Stable) in all three
segments: wireless,
fixed-line and broadband.
New Competition: We expect the potential entry of Telstra
Corporation Limited
(A/Stable) with San Miguel Corporation to have limited impact on
domestic
competition in the next two years. Large cash burn is likely for
the new entrant
in the initial period, as it will face significant capital
outlay to build its
network in the absence of mandatory infrastructure sharing.
However, we believe
the impact on industry profitability may be greater over the
longer term.
Steady Leverage: The Stable Outlook reflects our expectations
that Globe's
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will
remain around
2.2x-2.5x in 2015-2017 (2012-2014: 2.0x-2.5x). 3G/4G network
expansion will
increase the company's capex in 2015 to USD850m (PHP39bn),
inclusive of the
USD200m brought forward from 2014. However, we expect capex to
decline to around
USD700m-750m in 2016-2017.
Margin Dilution: Our forecast assumes continued pressure on
operating EBITDAR
margin, which will bring it to 44% in 2015 (2014: 45.2%), as
cost management and
revenue growth will only partially offset the dilutive effect of
a changing
revenue mix. We see revenue growing at mid-single-digit
percentages in 2015
(2014: 8.5%); which is higher than our forecast of flat revenue
for PLDT. We
believe Globe's larger proportion of post-paid and smartphone
users should
translate into stronger data monetisation and gains in market
share.
Continued FCF Deficit: Globe's free cash flow (FCF) is likely
to stay negative
in 2015-2016, as cash generation (PHP38bn) will fall short of
its capex
(PHP39bn) and dividends (PHP11bn). Our forecast assumes a
dividend payout of
85%, in line with historical trends and the company's stated
policy of 75%-90%.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: Globe's cash balance of PHP18.2bn at end-June
2015 should
comfortably cover its debt maturities of PHP4.0bn in 2015 and
PHP7.7bn in 2016.
Liquidity is also supported by its access to local banks and the
retail bond
market given its solid financial and market position. Globe's
overall debt is
mostly denominated in Philippine pesos, while US dollar term
loans accounted for
20% of its PHP70.3bn debt
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by mid-single-digits in 2015-2017;
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 43%-44% in 2015-2017;
- Annual capex of USD850m in 2015, and to decline to
USD700m-750m in 2016-2017;
- Dividend payment of 85% of net income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any debt-funded acquisitions or a sharp deterioration in the
company's
operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage rising
over 3.5x on a
sustained basis (from 3.0x previously) (2014: 2.0x)
Positive: Although unlikely in the next 12-24 months given
higher leverage,
future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Easing competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net
leverage declining
to below 2.0x (from 1.5x previously) on a sustained basis.
The revisions in the leverage guidelines reflect our view that
the business risk
differential between Globe and PLDT has narrowed, following
progress made by
Globe in recent years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Globe Telecom, Inc.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook
Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991628
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.