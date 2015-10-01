(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned HNB Grameen Finance Limited (HGL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS HGL's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of support from its parent, Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable). This view is based on HNB's majority shareholding (51%), its involvement in the strategic direction of HGL through board representation, and the common HNB brand. The two-notch differential reflects HGL's limited role in the group. HGL is mainly engaged in the provision of micro finance, which is not a significant product for HNB as it accounted for 2.7% of the bank's loan book at end-June 2015. Furthermore, there is limited operational and management integration of the entities. HNB acquired 51% of HGL in November 2014 as part of a financial-sector consolidation programme. The bank rebranded the finance company and now has four seats on HGL's board, including the chairmanship. HGL obtained a licence to operate as a finance company in 2010. It accounted for just 1.2% of the licensed finance company sector's assets at end-March 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES HGL's rating could change if HNB's rating changes or if HGL's strategic importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching could result from greater importance to the group through stronger synergies and closer operational integration alongside HNB's majority shareholding. Contact: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President + 94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 81757601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com HNB has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.