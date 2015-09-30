(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Peru's
sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+', Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured local-currency bonds at 'A-';
--Country ceiling at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Peru's creditworthiness is underpinned by its established track
record of policy
credibility, consistency, and flexibility, which has delivered
macroeconomic and
financial stability. Low government debt, fiscal financing
flexibility, strong
external liquidity (with international reserves totalling 32% of
GDP) and
manageable external financing needs (18% of international
reserves in 2015-2017)
reduce risks from short-term international capital market
volatility. These
credit strengths are balanced by the country's high commodity
dependence, low
government revenue base, financial dollarization, and structural
weaknesses such
as low per capita income, weak social indicators and
institutions.
Robust government external and fiscal balance sheets give
authorities the
flexibility to deal with the 13% terms-of-trade decline caused
by falls in the
prices of Peru's principal mining exports during 2011-2014.
Strong external
liquidity (330% according to Fitch's international liquidity
ratio) and the
sovereign's net external asset position (18% of GDP) provides it
flexibility to
mitigate risks from high commodity dependence, financial
dollarization,
increased private net external debt, and 37.5% non-resident
participation in the
central government PEN securities market.
Peru's current account deficit (CAD) is at an average of 3% of
GDP in 2015-2017,
larger than the median for 'BBB' peers. The country's manageable
external
financing needs are financed by FDI and the sovereign's
international capital
market access. After peaking in 2012, slowing mining FDI signals
a shift toward
greater net external borrowing for the government's
infrastructure program and
private-public partnership (PPP) investments during 2015-2017.
Fitch expects growth to moderate to 2.8% in 2015 and 3.8% in
2016, as rising
copper production is weighed down by weak mining prices, weaker
domestic
confidence and only a slow public investment pick-up. In
response, the
government has accelerated infrastructure investment plans and
PPPs.
In August, the government revised its fiscal projections to
extend the period of
this consolidation and to reflect lower mining revenues and
income tax cuts
introduced in 2014 that could reduce general government revenues
to 20% of GDP
during 2015-2017. Under the revised budget, Fitch expects the
general government
deficit will widen to 2.4% and 2.9% of GDP in 2015 and 2016 and
that it will
return to a primary surplus in 2019.
Prudent fiscal policies and high growth reduced general
government debt to 19.7%
of GDP in 2014, and Fitch expects that Peru's general government
debt will rise
to 23% of GDP in 2017 well below the 'BBB' median of 43% in
2017.
Peru's financing flexibility is underpinned by government
operational deposits
(11.6% of GDP) in addition to the well-established fiscal
stabilization fund
(4.9% of GDP) and a secondary liquidity reserve (0.4% of GDP),
international
capital market access, multilateral credits, and development of
the domestic
capital market.
The central bank raised the monetary policy rate 25bps to 3.5%
in September in
response to rising inflationary pressures and expectations. PEN
depreciation,
food basket supply shocks, increased electricity tariffs, and
incomplete
pass-through of lower fuel prices are expected to keep average
inflation above
target at 3.3% in 2015.
With an ample international reserves buffer and variate FX
intervention tools,
the central bank maintains a strategy of smoothing currency
depreciation in
response to the commodity price shock. The PEN has depreciated
close to 9% YTD
in September and the central bank has intervened in the FX
market through spot
dollar sales and issuance of FX swaps. BCRP policy efforts have
decreased credit
dollarization to 33% in August (from 41% in January 2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
--A further decline in the price of Peru's main commodity
exports resulting in
weaker macroeconomic performance and deterioration in the
sovereign's balance
sheet;
--Sharp decline in external liquidity;
--Policy choices that result in macroeconomic and financial
instability, and
reduce investment and growth prospects.
Positive:
--Sustained growth, especially of the non-mineral sector, that
reduces Peru's
income gap and improves social indicators relative to
higher-rated sovereigns;
--Strengthened institutional capacity that improves the
effectiveness of
economic and social policy implementation;
--Significant improvements in Peru's fiscal and external balance
sheets and
material reduction of financial dollarization.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects Peru to maintain prudent and pragmatic
policymaking direction
throughout the 2016 electoral cycle given increased consensus
over the direction
of economic policy and the strengthened macroeconomic and fiscal
policy
frameworks since 2001. Political fragmentation and political
noise are likely to
preserve low business confidence through the presidential and
congressional
elections.
Fitch expects China to manage a slowdown in its economy, growing
by 6.8%, 6.3%,
and 5.5% in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively, thus providing
limited upside
for commodity prices.
Fitch assumes copper production continues to increase over
2015-2017 as expanded
and new mines come online.
Fitch expects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.5% in both 2015 and
2016, slowing to
2.3% in 2017. The Federal Reserve will start to tighten monetary
policy by the
end of 2015, but will raise its policy rate at a gradual pace
compared with
previous cycles.
