(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Plans to create a new
infrastructure asset class
with lower capital requirements under the Solvency II regime
should encourage
investment in the sector by insurers, which see infrastructure
assets as a good
match for their long-term liabilities, Fitch Ratings says.
Requirements that
insurers demonstrate robust risk-management processes to take
advantage of the
lower charges are unlikely to be a significant hurdle for most
firms as these
systems are likely to be already in place.
The proposal is part of the technical advice on infrastructure
investment risk
provided to the European Commission on Tuesday by the European
Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority's (EIOPA). It would cut the risk
charge for
'BBB'-rated infrastructure debt by around 30% compared to the
original plan,
under which charges on infrastructure were the same as on
corporate bonds.
Our discussions with insurers suggest there is broad appetite to
increase
infrastructure investment, but this has been slow to take off
for reasons that
include uncertainty about capital requirements and political
risk. EIOPA's
recognition that these assets might merit lower charges could
therefore increase
demand. But we expect infrastructure will remain a relatively
small proportion
of overall assets and believe the pace of investment will not
accelerate rapidly
as insurers will want to build their expertise in the sector.
EIOPA had previously proposed a moderate reduction in charges to
reflect the
high recovery rates of infrastructure debt and the illiquid
nature of these
investments, but the latest proposals go further, following
feedback from
insurers. Many life insurers are well placed to invest in
infrastructure as they
can hold the assets to maturity to match their long illiquid
liabilities, such
as annuities. By doing this, insurers can access the extra yield
available to
compensate for the lack of liquidity, which can limit the
attractiveness for
other investors.
Infrastructure debt's cash flow features and long duration means
it will
probably be most attractive to insurers that sell long-term
financial products
with guaranteed returns, including many firms in Germany and the
UK. The direct
impact of the proposals in these two markets would probably be
greater for
German firms because most of them will be using the standard
formula for
calculating capital. Most UK firms with significant guarantee
business will use
their own internal models, which will already allow them to hold
less capital if
they can persuade regulators the level is appropriate. EIOPA's
lower proposed
capital charges would only apply directly to the standard
formula, but insurers
using an internal model could cite them to justify lower charges
in that model.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.