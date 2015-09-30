(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Mexican banks saw a modest uptick
in the latest
figures of year-over-year loan growth, aided by gains across
many major loan
sectors, says Fitch Ratings. In spite of subdued broader
economic conditions,
certain pockets of lending in Mexico could be indicating some
excessive
competition. Other areas of lending saw high growth because of
relatively low
banking penetration.
Overall, gross loans outstanding grew at a healthy 14.0% in the
annual period
ending July 2015, compared to 9.1% in the same period ending
July 2014. As of
August 2015, central bank data reinforced this trend, with total
banking lending
to the private sector increasing by a nominal rate of 13.4% year
over year.
Fitch expects loan growth in Mexico to finish 2015 in the range
of 10% to 12%.
The unevenness in loan growth across loan market segments
highlights the degree
to which loan market dynamics can vary.
Mexico's seven largest banks, comprising about 84% of that
country's overall
loan market, and the next nine largest medium-sized banks,
comprising 11% of the
market, dominate the overall growth picture by bank type. These
top two segments
achieved 14% and 21% (ending July 2015) of overall average
growth, respectively,
well above the overall growth of the Mexican economy. We do not
view these
growth rates as inconsistent with a market wherein banking
penetration remains
below its full potential, and below Latin America's overall
average of 45%.
The seven largest banks achieved their strongest loan growth in
government-related lending, up 29% over the 12 months ending
July 2015, followed
by payroll loans and personal lending, each up about 20%. The
top segments for
medium-sized banks were mortgage loans (up 28%), personal loans
(up 28%),
followed by government related lending (up 22%). These growth
rates are above
recent historical performance.
Aggregated across all segments that Fitch examined, government
lending had the
highest overall loan growth, reaching nearly 28%. Government
lending represents
just under 15% of the total lending market in Mexico. Borrowing
by the federal
government and government-related entities remains higher than
average
historically, in part due to political interest in higher
financial penetration
and intermediation in Mexico. Public sector borrowings are part
of this effort.
Corporate lending, Mexico's largest lending segment by loan type
and
representing 44% of the bank loan market, grew by almost 15% for
the 12 months
ending July 2015. Mortgage lending, nearly 17% of the market,
grew by about 10%.
Credit cards and personal loans grew at the slowest rates, at
just under 3% and
under 5%, respectively. However, payroll lending, now over 5% of
the overall
loan market, saw robust 20% growth.
Smaller banks had considerably choppier loan growth performance.
Eight consumer
banks examined by Fitch, comprising a loan portfolio of MXN115.0
billion (3.2%
of the total loan market), dropped by 7.7% at the end of July
2015. Fitch
believes that such a decline is closely linked to the
performance of local
economies. In addition, recently adopted fiscal reforms have
discouraged the use
of some consumer loans products, particularly credit cards.
Foreign exchange banks, consisting of four banks and MXN22.6
billion of total
market loans, had the highest growth among the small bank
segments. These banks
specialize in providing short-term loans in foreign currencies
to meet liquidity
needs of their customers, but are expected to continue to move
into more
traditional lending.
