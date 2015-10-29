(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Fall 2015)
here
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Steady order growth and strong
backlogs should
support healthy financials for the U.S. homebuilding sector
during the remainder
of 2015 and headed into next year, according to Fitch Ratings in
the latest
edition of the 'Chalk Line'. Potential impediments include the
timing and size
of Fed interest rate moves and the availability of an adequate
labor supply.
'Factors like a sound economy, pent-up demand, attractive
affordability and a
moderate, steady easing of credit standards should help support
the housing
upturn for at least the next six-to-12 months,' said Managing
Director and lead
homebuilding analyst Robert Curran.
In 2015, single-family starts should expand about 11.5% and
multifamily volume
should gain about 11%. Fitch expects new home sales to improve
about 20%, while
existing home sales stand to rise approximately 7%. The upcycle
for housing
should continue in 2016. Fitch projects single-family starts to
improve 14% as
multifamily volume to reach 6%. Fitch also expects new and
existing home sales
to increase 18% and 4%, respectively.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during the balance of 2015 and in 2016, reflecting a continued,
moderate
cyclical improvement in overall construction activity. However,
there is
potential for a few positive outlooks and/or rating upgrades.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the second-quarter 2015
(2Q'15) and comment
on recent financial/operating results and expectations for the
3Q'15 and
calendar years 2015 and 2016 during a teleconference to be held
Monday, Nov. 2,
at 2:00 p.m. ET (separate press release to follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Fall 2015'
includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 2Q'15,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided.
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective.
--Recovery ratings are detailed for five single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits.
--Fitch is providing a first look at homebuilder 3Q'15 financial
and operating
results.
--Past and present oil prices and their effect on the Houston
and Texas
economies are discussed.
--The problem of builders pressured by availability and cost of
labor is
examined.
--Builders' positions in top 50 metro housing markets are
updated for 2014.
--Housing inflation vs. general inflation and income growth is
discussed.
--Historical trends in mortgage rates vis-?-vis new home sales
and housing
starts is highlighted.
--The government confirms the severe contraction of the
homebuilding industry
during the economic recession.
--The meaningful financial squeeze on renters is referenced.
--Freddie Mac's Multi-Indicator Market Index is profiled.
--Commentary on the August 2015 MBA white paper on Housing
Demand and
Demographics is provided.
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
foreclosure
statistics, metropolitan home prices, housing related
regulations, owning versus
renting, cash sales, national home pricing trends, jumbo loans,
lumber and other
materials prices, incremental sources of demand, underwriting
standards,
underwater homes, demographics, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, the
FHFA, FHA, credit
scoring, regulator actions, housing legislation, future
household growth, trends
in homeownership rates, new policies relating to mortgage
buybacks, and
demographics.
--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2015 and 2016
have been
updated.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the above
link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.