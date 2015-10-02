(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Pasha
Yatirim Bankasi A.S.
(PBTR) a National Long-term Rating of 'A(tur)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is driven by potential support from PBTR's parent,
Azerbaijan's Pasha
Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Stable), which owns 80% of PBTR's shares.
PB's ratings, in
turn, are underpinned by potential support from Azerbaijan
authorities given,
among others, the bank's systemic importance as a member of the
second-largest
banking group in Azerbaijan (see "Fitch Upgrades Azerbaijan's
Kapital Bank and
Pasha Bank; Affirms AccessBank" dated 21 September 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com)
Fitch's view on probability of support for PBTR considers (i)
the strategic
importance of the subsidiary to its shareholder, (ii) close
integration between
the two banks, (iii) the sizable equity injection already made
into PBTR, and
(iv) the two banks' common branding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PBTR's National Long-term Rating, including its Outlook, is
sensitive to changes
in its parent's Long-term IDR and Outlook. PBTR's rating could
also be affected
should Fitch change its view on PB's commitment to PBTR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1788
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 September 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.