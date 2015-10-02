(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Proposed amendments to
corporate tax law
covering deferred tax assets (DTAs) in Spain should help
eliminate the European
Commission's state aid concern about including certain DTAs as
bank capital,
says Fitch Ratings. This is particularly positive for banks that
either received
state aid directly or acquired troubled banks that had benefited
from aid.
We estimate that for the six most exposed banks state-guaranteed
DTAs represent
30%-99% of phased-in common equity Tier 1 capital, based on a
combination of
end-June 2015 and end-2014 figures. The exclusion of these DTAs
from regulatory
capital would raise questions about the solvency of several
Spanish banks.
The Commission has repeatedly questioned whether
state-guaranteed DTAs
recognised as capital by banks in Greece, Italy, Spain and
Portugal might have
breached EU state aid rules. Spain's Ministry of Finance
reported on 28
September that amendments to tax laws will be made after
consultation with the
Commission and the Bank of Spain. The proposed amendments to
Spain's RDL 14/2013
would mean that banks will have to pay a fee for state
guarantees of DTAs, which
should help address state aid concerns.
Under the proposals, from 2016 only banks paying corporate taxes
will be allowed
to create new DTAs. This makes sense because realisation of a
DTA normally
depends on future earnings. DTAs created before 2016 and
guaranteed under RDL
14/2013 will continue to benefit from the guarantee, but
compensation will be
required. If the beneficiaries of the guaranteed DTAs paid less
tax between 2008
and 2015 than the value of total DTA guarantees received, an
annual fee will
need to be paid to the public treasury equating to 1.5% of the
difference
between the value of DTA guarantees received and taxes paid.
Full details about how the new law will be applied have not been
disclosed but a
new fee would mostly affect earnings of mid-sized banks with
large amounts of
DTAs. Our estimates are that the proposed fee will erode a very
modest amount of
annual pre-impairment profits even for these banks, which should
be manageable
given the better economic and business prospects in Spain. But
Spain's mid-sized
banks are still struggling to boost core earnings, especially
now the benefits
of LTRO carry-trade gains and one-off sales of securities are
fading away.
Contact:
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director, Banks
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85 /7th floor
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.