(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cummins,
Inc.'s (CMI)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings at 'A'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings incorporate CMI's strong operating profile including
competitive
positions in its engine and power generation markets, strong
technological
capabilities, and global distribution network. CMI's low
leverage and
consistently positive free cash flow (FCF) through downturns
mitigate risks
related to the company's exposure to cyclical heavy- and
medium-duty truck,
off-road equipment, and power generation markets. At June 28,
2015 debt/EBITDA
was 0.6x and FCF/total adjusted debt was 22%. CMI's leverage
would be lower when
considering the impact of earnings from manufacturing and
distributor joint
ventures which are excluded from Fitch's calculation of EBITDA.
Rating concerns include possible changes to CMI's financial
policies, which
typically have been targeted toward a strong balance sheet and a
high level of
financial flexibility consistent with the company's 'A' ratings.
The company
stated during its second quarter earnings call that, while its
financial
policies have not changed, it is focused on generating higher
growth and returns
to shareholders and could be comfortable with leverage that is
higher than the
company's previously low levels. In Fitch's view, there is room
at CMI's current
ratings for a modest increase in leverage, including an increase
in debt/EBITDA
to slightly above 1x, but Fitch could consider a negative rating
action if
credit metrics appear likely to weaken significantly.
Fitch estimates CMI's results in 2015 will improve slightly,
including revenue
growth in the low single digits as the addition of recently
acquired
distributors and strong demand for heavy and medium duty trucks
in North America
offsets the negative impact of currency and weaker demand in
international
markets. Margins could increase for all of 2015 due to the
consolidation of
higher-margin distribution revenue and lower cost of materials.
Low margins in
the Power Generation business are recovering as it completes
restructuring
actions.
Fitch estimates free cash flow (FCF) after dividends for all of
2015 will be at
least $600-$700 million compared to $873 million in 2014. The
decline reflects
higher dividend payments and a slight increase in working
capital assumed by
Fitch. Dividends have increased materially in the past two to
three years as
part of CMI's plan to return 50% of operating cash flow to
shareholders.
CMI's cash deployment includes returning 50% of operating cash
flow to
shareholders. The company repurchased $514 million of shares
during the first
half of 2015; more than $500 million of capacity remains under
the existing
repurchase program. CMI also expects to spend $150 million -
$190 million in the
third quarter of 2015 for distributor acquisitions.
Other rating concerns include CMI's exposure to the cyclical
heavy duty truck
market in North America and the risk of vertical integration by
CMI's truck
engine customers, many of whom manufacture engines as well as
trucks. CMI's
share of engine sales in the North America heavy duty market has
declined to a
range near 35% compared to the high-30% range previously as
certain customers
supply a larger proportion of their own engines and as
vertically integrated
Europe-based truck makers increase their presence in the U.S.
CMI's share of the
medium duty truck market in North America is materially higher
than heavy duty
engines but is subject to similar concerns.
The impact from the loss of market share is partly offset by
CMI's expansion in
emerging regions, particularly through joint ventures and new
product
introductions in China that have benefited from trends toward
stricter emissions
standards, demand for better fuel efficiency and more technology
content. New
product introductions by CMI's joint ventures and components
business in China
are boosting revenue despite slowing economic growth in the
region and lower
industry demand. Slower growth in emerging markets, including
Brazil, is a
continuing concern.
Production of heavy duty trucks in North America may be near a
cyclical peak
which could limit CMI's revenue growth when industry demand
tapers off. However,
the pace of a downturn in industry truck production, when it
occurs, could be
relatively moderate, reflecting the measured pace of increases
in production
compared to previous cycles. Also, freight volumes remain solid
and replacement
demand is supported by the age of the industry fleet which
remains elevated.
The majority of CMI's recent acquisition spending has been used
to purchase the
remaining equity in most of its U.S. and Canadian distributors.
These
acquisitions are expected to be largely completed by the end of
2015. Full
ownership of the distributors should enable CMI to streamline
operations and
improve customer support. It also provides an opportunity to
capture
distribution aftermarket revenue from parts, filtration and
service which tend
to be more stable than CMI's original equipment business.
Joint venture income from unconsolidated ventures, primarily
related to the
engine and distribution segments, generates approximately 13% of
segment profit.
The proportion of CMI's earnings from joint ventures has
declined slightly due
to the company's acquisitions of its partly-owned distributors
in the U.S. and
Canada since 2013, partly offset by an increase in income from
the Beijing Foton
engine joint venture. China should be a source of long-term
demand, but there
are concerns about government constraints on participation by
foreign companies
and the near-term impact of recent large declines in industry
truck production.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--North America truck production reaches a cyclical peak in 2015
and begins to
decline in 2016;
--CMI's engine market share in North America declines gradually
due to vertical
integration by heavy duty truck OEMs;
--CMI gains additional market share in China, including
consolidated and joint
venture revenue;
--CMI pays approximately 50% of operating cash flow as dividends
and share
repurchases;
--FCF of $600-$700 million in 2015;
--Segment EBIT margins increase by approximately 50-100 bps in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Market share in the North America heavy duty Class 8 truck
market deteriorates
as a result of customer in-sourcing or competitive pressure,
without offsetting
gains in other markets;
--CMI loses competitiveness as a result of ineffective new
product development;
--Cash deployment for share repurchases or other discretionary
spending
contributes to consistently higher leverage, including
debt/EBITDA consistently
above 1.25x;
--Weak FCF resulting in FCF/Total Adjusted Debt declining to the
mid-teens
compared to levels above 20% historically.
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely given
cyclicality in CMI's
end markets and the possibility of a change in the company's
financial policies.
However, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Consistently higher margins through business cycles, including
EBITDA margins
near 15% or higher compared to a range of 12%-14% since 2010;
--FCF/Total Adjusted Debt consistently above 25%;
--Vertical integration by heavy duty truck manufacturers is
limited, allowing
CMI to maintain or increase market share;
--Debt/EBITDA is reduced consistently below 0.5x and FFO
adjusted leverage
declines below 1.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at June 28, 2015 included cash and marketable
securities of
approximately $1.8 billion. Approximately $1 billion of CMI's
cash was held
outside the U.S., much of which would incur taxes if
repatriated. Liquidity also
included availability under a $1.75 billion five-year revolver
which matures in
2018, most of which was available. Liquidity was offset by $31
million of
current maturities of long-term debt and $70 million of loans
payable. Debt
maturities are spread out, with no significant maturities
scheduled before 2023.
CMI's debt totaled nearly $1.7 billion at June 28, 2015.
CMI expects to contribute $175 million to pension plans in 2015,
including $93
million of required contributions, compared to $205 million of
total
contributions in 2014. The plans in both the U.S. and U.K. are
overfunded which
minimizes the likelihood of large future contributions and
supports FCF.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed CMI's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991713
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.