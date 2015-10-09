(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBIA, October 09 (Fitch) Banking sector outlooks remain
negative for
Argentina, Ecuador and Venezuela at third quarter, according to
a new Fitch
Ratings report.
"The negative sector outlook for Ecuador, Argentina and
Venezuela reflects
concern that these systems are highly exposed to regulatory
intervention and
uncertainty, which limits the development of the systems, erodes
bank earnings
and challenges the banks' ability to cope with these countries'
adverse economic
environments," said Larisa Arteaga, Director, Latin American
Financial
Institutions.
Decelerating economic growth in Argentina and Ecuador, as well a
recession in
Venezuela, have pressured banks' loan growth and profitability
in 2015. Current
economic conditions, in particular macroeconomic imbalances in
Argentina and
Venezuela, and externally driven monetary supply pressures and
USD appreciation
in Ecuador could negatively affect loan quality.
Fitch expects these banking systems' loan quality to
deteriorate, mainly due to
the seasoning of consumer loans in weak economic environments.
In contrast to
Ecuador, loan quality indicators for Argentine and Venezuelan
banks have been
supported by rapid dilution of nonperforming loans in light of
inflation-led
high asset growth.
In addition to weaker economic conditions, government policies
have reduced
income diversification and pressured margins in these countries.
Higher
operating and credit costs are also likely to weigh on the
banking systems'
performance.
Liquidity is adequate in all systems given the short-term nature
of balance
sheets and high levels of cash and overnight deposits with
banks. Venezuelan and
Argentine banks also benefit from capital controls.
For more information, a special report titled '2016 Outlook:
Government
Intervention Weighs on Argentine, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan
Banks' is available
on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking on the
link.
Contact:
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Calle 69 A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9514
Mark Narron
Director
+52 81 8399 9514
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Government Intervention Weighs on Argentine,
Ecuadorian and
Venezuelan Banks
here
