(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBIA, October 09 (Fitch) Banking sector outlooks remain negative for Argentina, Ecuador and Venezuela at third quarter, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. "The negative sector outlook for Ecuador, Argentina and Venezuela reflects concern that these systems are highly exposed to regulatory intervention and uncertainty, which limits the development of the systems, erodes bank earnings and challenges the banks' ability to cope with these countries' adverse economic environments," said Larisa Arteaga, Director, Latin American Financial Institutions. Decelerating economic growth in Argentina and Ecuador, as well a recession in Venezuela, have pressured banks' loan growth and profitability in 2015. Current economic conditions, in particular macroeconomic imbalances in Argentina and Venezuela, and externally driven monetary supply pressures and USD appreciation in Ecuador could negatively affect loan quality. Fitch expects these banking systems' loan quality to deteriorate, mainly due to the seasoning of consumer loans in weak economic environments. In contrast to Ecuador, loan quality indicators for Argentine and Venezuelan banks have been supported by rapid dilution of nonperforming loans in light of inflation-led high asset growth. In addition to weaker economic conditions, government policies have reduced income diversification and pressured margins in these countries. Higher operating and credit costs are also likely to weigh on the banking systems' performance. Liquidity is adequate in all systems given the short-term nature of balance sheets and high levels of cash and overnight deposits with banks. Venezuelan and Argentine banks also benefit from capital controls. For more information, a special report titled '2016 Outlook: Government Intervention Weighs on Argentine, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.