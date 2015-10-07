(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Standard
Chartered Bank Korea
Limited (SCBK) at 'AA-'. The Outlook remains Negative. At the
same time, Fitch
has affirmed the Viability Rating at 'bbb'. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued
belief of an
extremely high probability that its parent Standard Chartered
Bank (SCB;
AA-/Negative) will provide extraordinary support for the Korean
subsidiary, if
needed. As a result, Fitch equalises SCBK's IDRs with SCB's.
SCBK is wholly
owned by SCB and shares the same brand name. It is a core part
of SCB's
extensive international transaction banking operation.
The Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on its parent
SCB (see "Fitch
Affirms Standard Chartered at 'AA-', Maintains Negative Outlook"
dated 30 June
2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
VIABILITY RATING
SCBK's 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) mainly reflects its weak
profitability and
company profile relative to domestic peers, and adequate
balance-sheet strength.
It also takes into account the challenging operating environment
in Korea and
its rather strong risk appetite.
SCBK's balance sheet has shrunk and its market shares in key
segments have
declined to 2%-3% by about 1pp-2pp since 2010 as SCBK tried to
reposition its
business amid slowing economic growth and intense competition in
South Korea.
The bank has also not been able to reduce its staff size in line
with its
smaller scale, leaving it with high personnel and general and
administrative
(G&A) expenses.
As a result, SCBK's net profits are more dependent on the
volatile income from
the sizeable derivative operation. Fitch expects the bank to
reduce its
dependence on this segment only gradually because of the
challenging local
operating environment, including the low interest rate cycle.
Fitch does not expect any significant change in SCBK's risk
appetite. SCBK's
overall asset quality is sound. It has stopped extending
unsecured loans to
subprime individuals and has been shedding higher-risk loans
since mid-2013. Its
customer loan book shrank by 28% from 2011 to mid-2015, compared
with the local
commercial banks' average of 18% growth.
Fitch estimates the upper bound of SCBK's return on assets (ROA)
for the next
few years to be 0.4%, leaving limited buffer against unexpected
shocks. SCBK
reported net losses in 2014 (-0.1% ROA).
The smaller balance sheet has resulted in a stronger
capitalisation and
liquidity/funding profile. SCBK's Fitch Core Capital ratio was
13.9% at
mid-2015, compared with the Korean commercial bank average of
12.7%. SCBK's
average risk weight also improved to 48% at mid-2015 from 54% at
end-2013 as it
reduced higher-risk loans. SCBK's loans/customer deposits ratio
has improved
significantly to 121% at end-2014 from 154% at end-2011 because
of deleveraging
in lending, not because of expansion in its deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are extremely sensitive to any
change in assumptions
around the propensity or ability of SCB to provide timely
support to the Korean
subsidiary. SCBK's ratings would be directly affected if SCB's
ratings or its
relationship with its parent were to change.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change to Fitch's assumptions
around SCBK's
underlying profit structure, company profile, and operating
environment.
Fitch may upgrade SCBK's VR if there is a significant structural
reduction in
its personnel and G&A expenses, reduced reliance on volatile
derivative
operations, and/or local management putting in place a
sustainable strategy that
better positions the bank to expand and compete more effectively
against
domestic banks.
Fitch does not expect to a downgrade of the VR in the near term
unless its
balance sheet strength deteriorates significantly, which may
happen if SCBK
increases its risk appetite significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCBK
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
