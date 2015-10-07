(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Japanese
automakers - Toyota
Motor Corporation (A/Stable), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (A/Stable)
and Nissan Motor
Co., Ltd (BBB/Positive) - are likely to have sufficient ratings
headroom to
weather larger-than-expected sales volume declines and margin
erosion, should
global growth slow in 2016.
Investments in R&D, new/refreshed products and cost base
reductions over the
last few years, together with a weak yen, should support their
competitiveness.
Robust earnings in the financial year to end-March 2014 (FY14)
and FY15 have
strengthened their capital structures, providing additional
ratings headroom.
Fitch expects the three automakers' profitability to remain
stable in FY16,
supported by a favourable US market, which will offset weakness
in Japan, and
volatility in Asia and key emerging markets. Cost reductions, a
continued weak
yen to the US dollar, and solid product pipelines will drive
this profitability.
We expect all three to maintain solid credit ratios and ample
liquidity.
The report titled "Japanese Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 2H15"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
