(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
the National
Ratings of three foreign-owned banks in Indonesia:
- PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC),
- PT Bank ANZ Indonesia (ANZI), and
- PT Bank Permata Tbk (Permata).
A list of full rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation of the National Long-Term Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
support from and linkages with the banks' parents remain
unchanged.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National Ratings are driven by Fitch's view of a high
propensity of timely
support from the banks' higher-rated foreign parents, should it
be needed. Fitch
believes that the banks are strategically important subsidiaries
of the parents.
PTBC is 99% owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA,
AA-/Stable) and ANZI
is 99% owned by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ,
AA-/Stable).
Permata, the seventh-largest bank by assets in Indonesia, is
44.56% owned by
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB, AA-/Negative).
Fitch's view of support for ANZ and PTBC is reinforced by the
large potential
for damage to the parents' reputations if they were to default,
the strong
synergies between parents and subsidiaries manifested by
alignment in key areas
(operational, risk management, and key personnel), shared names,
and the
parents' majority ownership and sizeable capability to provide
support in times
of need.
In Permata's case, Fitch's view of support stems from its
parent's significant
ownership in the subsidiary, appointment of key personnel, the
subsidiary's
ability to benefit from the parent's risk management and
business best
practices, and the subsidiary's role in strengthening the
parent's presence in a
wider range of segments in the Indonesian market.
Weak operating conditions, with high interest rates, slower
economic growth,
pressure on the Indonesian rupiah and protracted weakness in
commodity prices
has resulted in the banks' average NPL ratio rising to 2.3% at
end-1H15 from
1.8% at end-2014. The deterioration in asset quality was evident
across all
industries, with the average special-mention loan ratio rising
to 5.3% at
end-1H15 (2014: 3.1%), which highlights the risk of a further
increase in NPL
ratios if economic conditions were to worsen.
Fitch expects worsening asset quality to continue to depress the
three banks'
earnings growth. The banks' profitability may also come under
pressure from a
rise in funding cost, which would stem from the high
interest-rate environment
and tough competition with larger banks to acquire deposits,
which are a
lower-cost of funding.
Capitalisation is likely to remain satisfactory for the three
banks throughout
2015 and 2016 as Fitch expects loan growth to remain restrained
in the near to
medium term. Fitch also believes that capital support from
parents will be
forthcoming in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure may arise from a perceived weakening of
support from
the banks' parents, including from major changes to ownership or
a significant
weakening in their parents' financial strength, although Fitch
believes this to
be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. The ratings are
already at the
highest end of the National Ratings scale.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
PT Bank Commonwealth
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
PT Bank ANZ Indonesia
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
PT Bank Permata Tbk
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
