(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Discussions on the bail-in of senior
creditors are
gaining momentum in Russia and this may, over time, also come on
to the agenda
in other emerging markets, says Fitch Ratings. Alexei
Simanovsky, the First
Deputy Governor of Russia's Central Bank, on 30 September,
commented on the
potential bail-in of retail deposits in excess of the insured
minimum, corporate
clients and other senior creditors, such as bondholders.
Russia's bank resolution legislation lacks key tools including
the ability to
bail-in unsecured liabilities according to the Financial
Stability Board's
February 2015 peer review of Russia. Development of a bank
resolution framework
in Russia will probably advance slowly and we think it unlikely
that changes are
imminent as the banking sector is battling with economic
recession, rising loan
impairments and bottom-line losses.
Sovereign support underpins our ratings of only two Russian
commercial banks:
Russian Agricultural Bank (BB+/Negative), a state-owned policy
bank, and
Gazprombank (BB+/Negative), whose main shareholder, Gazprom, is
majority
state-owned. Bail-in legislation would not necessarily result in
an automatic
downgrade of the long-term ratings of these issuers. Our opinion
might be that,
given their ownership, their policy role (RusAg) and a strong
corporate
shareholder (Gazprombank), support may still be available.
Changes in resolution legislation are not likely to trigger
rating changes for
privately-owned Russian banks as their ratings are based on
fundamental
strength. We do not factor strong expectations of sovereign
support into their
ratings because of their small market shares and the mixed
record of dealing
with mid-sized bank failures, which in some cases have resulted
in losses for
senior creditors. However, we do acknowledge that while the
system is under
stress, support for at least the larger privately-owned
institutions designated
as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), including
Alfa Bank
(BB+/Negative) is possible. The D-SIBs have had access to
potential capital
support under a broader range of government recapitalisation
facilities over the
last twelve months than smaller institutions.
Russia's banks are facing loan quality deterioration, with
impairments rising to
8% of total loans at end-June 2015 and credit impairment charges
expected to
exceed 3% of total loans by year-end. The net interest margin
has contracted
significantly as funding costs are high, resulting in weak
overall
profitability. Excluding non-core revenues, the banking sector's
underlying loss
exceeded RUB100bn (USD1.5bn) in the seven months to end-July.
Further details are in the research published recently and
available by
clicking the links.
Contact:
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Russian Banking Sector: Surviving the Crisis
here
Russian Banking System Support Compendium
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.