(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Falling demand for diesel cars
following the
Volkswagen scandal could be positive for European refiners in
the long term if
buyers opt for gasoline-powered vehicles instead, Fitch Ratings
says.
The uncertainty created by changing market trends is also likely
to highlight
the benefit of having a strong retail network, but if consumer
distrust of
diesel accelerated the switch to electric vehicles or other
alternatives the
impact could eventually be broadly negative for all refiners.
It is too early to assess the full implications of the
Volkswagen emissions test
scandal, but one near-term effect could be a shift back towards
gasoline engines
in Europe due to changing consumer preferences and potentially
new emission
limits and tests from European authorities. Higher gasoline
sales in Europe
could be positive for the European refiners, especially those
with less complex
assets.
European refineries are geared towards gasoline production
because many were
built decades ago, before diesel became such a popular fuel. As
diesel cars
became more popular this created an oversupply of gasoline and a
shortage of
diesel, which needs to be met with imports, largely from Russia.
Russian
refiners could suffer if there is a European shift to gasoline,
as the diesel
they export mostly goes to Europe.
European refiners exported excess gasoline primarily to the US.
This became
harder in the last couple of years as the shale oil boom
increased refinery
output in North America, leading to depressed refining margins
in Europe.
But even a fairly significant move in new car sales towards
gasoline will take
time to feed through into fuel sales, because diesel cars have
represented the
majority of sales in western Europe for eight of the last 10
years, and most of
these vehicles will remain on the road.
In the meantime uncertainty about the outlook for demand will
create difficult
decisions for refiners, including whether to go ahead with
projects to expand
diesel output. ExxonMobil and Lotos SA are among the refiners
planning this type
of project, which can take up to five years to complete. If
diesel demand does
fall and prices weaken, refiners that operate their own large
retail networks
will probably feel a smaller impact than those that have to sell
their fuel in
the wholesale market.
Longer-term repercussions from the Volkswagen crisis are even
less certain, but
several potential consequences could drag on both diesel and
gasoline demand.
These include a more fundamental change in consumers and
regulators' attitude
towards emissions and fuel efficiency that accelerated growth of
vehicles with
alternative powertrains, including fuel cells, electric and
hybrid engines. It
could also add to the pressure for bans on first diesel, and
ultimately gasoline
private vehicles in major city centres worldwide, and could
further reduce the
interest in cars and driving in general in some sections of the
population.
