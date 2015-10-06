(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G) core
rated operating
entities, Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd, Banner Life
Insurance Company
and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'AA-'.
Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed L&G's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+'. The
agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt issued by
Legal & General
Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G at 'A', and L&G's subordinated
debt ratings at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect L&G's strong capitalisation, operational
scale and market
position as one of the leading UK life insurers. However, its
concentration in
the UK market is an offsetting factor. The company's
diversification benefit
from other markets is limited relative to peers rated in the
'AA' category.
L&G's high capital buffer is a major positive rating factor,
allowing the group
to withstand volatile investment markets. The company's score on
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model is 'extremely strong', based on
end-2014 results, and
it reported a regulatory solvency ratio of 198% and a
with-profits surplus of
GBP0.8bn at end-1H15.
L&G's financial leverage was 30% at end-2014 and 27% on a pro
forma basis after
the redemption of EUR600m hybrid debt in June 2015. This is high
for the rating
and a negative driver. However, the group's fixed-charge
coverage of 10.0x
(2014) is in line with the ratings, and Fitch views the group's
financial
flexibility and liquidity as strong.
L&G's earnings are well diversified by product type in its main
market. In
addition, L&G owns one of the UK's leading asset managers, Legal
& General
Investment Management (LGIM), which adds to the group's earnings
diversification
and cash generation. In 2014, 23% of L&G's operating profit came
from LGIM. L&G
generates around 11% of its sales internationally, predominantly
in the US.
L&G's net profitability in 2010-2014 was fairly stable, in the
range of GBP0.7bn
to GBP1.0bn. Fitch expects L&G to maintain this level of
profitability, which
supports the ratings.
Fitch expects L&G to manage capital and financial leverage in
line with current
levels, with other key credit metrics also likely to be stable
in the near term.
L&G has high exposure to credit markets through the large
portfolio of corporate
and government bonds backing its UK annuity business of GBP44bn
(end-2014).
While this is a negative rating factor, it is largely offset by
the large credit
default reserve (GBP2.3bn) that the company has maintained,
despite negligible
net default experience in recent years.
L&G has high exposure to longevity risk through its large UK
annuity book. It is
also exposed to pricing risk when insuring large pension scheme
liabilities.
We believe L&G will be resilient to the negative effects of
recent pension
reforms on the UK annuity market, as it is a large group with a
diverse product
range. In particular, it has a market-leading bulk-purchase
annuity business and
the capability to take on more bulk annuities to fill the gap
from reduced
individual annuity sales.
L&G's bulk annuity business is already larger than its
individual annuity
business. Bulk annuities accounted for GBP6.0bn of the GBP6.6bn
annuity premiums
written by the company in 2014, and GBP28.8bn of its GBP43.4bn
total stock of
annuity assets at end-1H15 was derived from bulk-annuity
transactions.
Under our insurance rating methodology, we consider Banner Life
and William Penn
(together, Legal & General America (LGA)) as core to L&G and
therefore align
their IFS ratings with that of Legal & General Assurance Society
Ltd, the other
core rated operating entity in the group. Their core status
reflects their long
ownership by L&G; their importance to L&G's growth strategy; the
diversification
benefit for L&G between mortality risk in LGA and the longevity
risk in the UK
business; L&G's long history of direct capital funding to
support LGA's growth;
materiality (LGA represented 22% of L&G's insurance gross
written premiums in
2014 and 11% of its value of new business); shared management;
and consistency
of branding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a fall in the
group's Prism
factor-based capital model score to low in the 'very strong'
range, an increase
in financial leverage to more than 35% or interest cover below
5x for a
sustained period. Banner Life and William Penn's ratings could
also be
downgraded if their profitability or market position
deteriorates to such an
extent that Fitch no longer views them as core to L&G.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's
concentration in
the UK market and high financial leverage for the ratings.
However, over the
long term, an increase in international diversification could
lead to an
upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991862
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
