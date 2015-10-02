(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Chilean banks' earnings continue to
hold relatively
steady despite Chile's economic slowdown, says Fitch Ratings.
Latest results are
being supported by inflation-indexed loans and other assets, as
well as moderate
loan growth. Most Chilean banks' medium-and long-term assets and
liabilities are
denominated in inflation-adjusted pesos using the Chilean Unidad
de Fomento (UF)
conversion.
The August data release from Chile's banking regulator showed
that while
operating income was up and net interest margins (NIM) improved,
consolidated
net income fell 7.3% in the year ending Aug. 31. Loan loss
provisions rose by
16% versus the end of July, but were down 2% from one year
prior. The provision
increase in August is explained by local currency devaluation
hurting commercial
borrowers, thus affecting commercial loan portfolios.
The sector continues to maintain a sound level of nonperforming
loans (NPLs),
which improved to 2.02% of total gross loans at August 2015
(versus 2.15% one
year before and 2.03% in July 2015). NPLs declined in most
portfolios and
remained stable in commercial loans. The trend reflects the
conservative credit
risk appetite from banks after important changes in the
regulatory and operating
environment since 2011. Total loan loss reserves, including
additional reserves
over the regulatory requirement, remain ample, with coverage of
1.45x the total
past-due loans over 90 days.
Through August 2015, the banking system's gross loans, excluding
lending by
foreign subsidiaries, increased by 11.4% over the prior one-year
period, up from
10.4% at year-end 2014 and versus a slightly lower level of
11.1% for the
one-year period ending July 2015. Notable areas of impact within
the overall
system include slower expansion in commercial and corporate
loans (up 9.3% year
over year compared to 15.5% in July 2015), stable mortgage loans
(up 15.6% year
over year), and consumer loan portfolio growth of 10.3% year
over year.
Despite the current trends, Fitch expects that loan growth and
asset quality
will likely show a weaker performance in fourth-quarter 2015 and
well into 2016,
due to the economic slowdown, higher expected unemployment and
exchange rate
volatility, all factors that will likely result in a rise in
credit costs. By
year-end 2015, Chile's GDP will have been held at an average
real growth of
under 2% for two years. Moreover, the slow recovery is expected
to continue in
2016-2017.
Consolidated system results, excluding foreign subsidiaries,
reached CLP1.427
billion, a 7.3% decline from one year ago but a solid 14.5%
increase over July
2015. Fitch expects this trend to continue for the last four
months of 2015 and
produce a strengthening of net interest income, since annual
inflation is now
projected to rise to 4.5% according to market consensus.
However, any
improvements from better NIMs will likely be offset by higher
loan loss
provisions.
Contacts:
Abraham Martinez
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3317
Santiago Gallo
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3320
Santiago, Chile
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.