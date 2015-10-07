(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued today a
report providing an
update on the U.S. Life Insurance Sector. The report provides
both summary
statistics highlighting industry trends as well as individual
company analysis,
including current ratings and Rating Outlooks.
'U.S. Life Insurance Sector Update' is available at Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas R. Baker
Analyst
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
U.S. Life Insurance Sector Update
here
