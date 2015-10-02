(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-/RR1' rating to
Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A.'s (WRM) $3.05 billion senior secured
credit facility.
WRM's current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB', and its
Rating Outlook is
Stable. WRM's IDR is linked to the IDRs of the ultimate parent
company Wynn
Resorts Ltd (Wynn) and other rated subsidiaries including Wynn
Macau Ltd, the
Hong Kong listed parent of WRM.
The new credit facility is made of a $2.3 billion term loan and
a $750 million
revolver, representing an increase of $550 million from the
existing facility.
The credit facility also includes a $1 billion accordion option.
The maturity of
the revolver has been extended to September 2020 from July 2017
and the maturity
of the term loan to September 2021 from July 2018.
The term loan will amortize at a rate of 2.5% to 7.33% per
quarter with 50% of
the loan due at maturity, which is about nine months before Wynn
Resorts
(Macau)'s gaming concession expiration in Macau (June 2022). The
credit facility
will be secured by the assets of, and equity interest in, WRM
including the Wynn
Palace subsidiary, Palo Real Estate Company Limited.
The proceeds from the credit facility will be used to finance
the development of
WRM's $4.1 billion Wynn Palace, due to open March 2016,
refinance the existing
facility ($1.5 billion outstanding as of June 30, 2015), and
provide additional
liquidity to the consolidated Macau operations. The draw on the
term loan
increases WRM's debt by about $800 million. Pro forma gross
leverage increases
to 2.8x from 1.9x through the WRM credit facility and 4.5x from
3.5x through the
unsecured notes at Wynn Macau Ltd (WRM does not guarantee the
notes).
The debt increase in Macau is in line with Fitch's prior
forecasts, which
assumed the Wynn Macau subsidiaries raising a total of $1.4
billion of debt in
2015 and no further debt raises in 2016. Fitch believes Wynn
Palace is now fully
funded, the need to draw on the Macau revolver will be limited
and seeking
commitments for the accordion will not be necessary to finish
Wynn Palace.
Fitch's base case forecast estimates WRM's gross leverage
increasing to 4.2x by
year-end 2015 and declining to 3.0x and 2.1x in 2016 and 2017,
respectively, as
Wynn Palace ramps ups. Wynn Macau Ltd's gross leverage in 2015,
2016, and 2017
is estimated by Fitch at 6.5x, 4.5x and 3.5x. Fitch estimates
Wynn Macau's
EBITDA after management fees and corporates expenses at
approximately $600
million, $870 million and $950 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017,
respectively.
The credit facility's leverage based covenants include WRM level
debt only and
Fitch expects WRM to remain compliant with its covenants.
Key Rating Drivers
Wynn's liquidity is adequate with minimal debt maturities coming
due in the near
term and the company taking measures to shore up liquidity
including cutting its
parent level dividends and increasing its Macau credit facility.
However, the
pressure on EBITDA stemming from the operating pressure in Macau
pushes Wynn's
consolidated leverage ratios above Fitch's thresholds for 'BB'
IDR over the next
two to three years. After Wynn Everett opens in late 2018, Fitch
expects Wynn's
gross leverage to approach 5x, which is more consistent with the
existing 'BB'
IDR. At that time the company will have a major presence in a
third gateway
market and will solidify its position in Macau with a more mass
market oriented
property.
Wynn's 'BB' IDR further takes into account the company's
historical willingness
to reduce shareholder friendly activity during operating
downturns and its
reluctance to overextend itself when bidding for new gaming
licenses.
Fitch forecasts Wynn's gross and net leverage to increase to
roughly 9x and 7x,
respectively, by the end of 2015 after borrowing to fund Wynn
Everett and Wynn
Palace development capex. Fitch calculated gross and net
leverage ratios will
start to moderate to around 8x and 6x towards the end of 2016,
respectively,
when Wynn Palace starts to ramp up. The leverage ratios will
start to move
closer to 5x and 4x, respectively, by late 2018 when Wynn
Everett opens. (Fitch
subtracts income attributable to minority interest and
cash-based corporate
expense from EBITDA when calculating leverage.)
For Wynn, Fitch links the IDRs of the parent company and its
subsidiaries
reflecting strategic and organizational/capital structure
considerations. The
company's subsidiaries share branding and management plus the
parent company can
pull cash from the stronger, larger Asian subsidiaries (subject
to the credit
facility covenants) to support the weaker U.S. subsidiaries.
Macau Outlook
Fitch projects Macau's 2015 gaming revenues will decline 33%-34%
on top of a 3%
decline in 2014. On a sequential basis, gaming revenues may have
found a bottom
with monthly revenues coming in at around $2.2 billion or higher
since June.
September's revenue was closer to $2.1 billion but could
potentially be
explained by the normal lull before October's Golden Week, which
started Oct. 1.
Fitch's 2015 forecast assumes that the current volumes will be
maintained and
increase slightly after Studio City opens in late October.
Fitch expects 2016 to be relatively flat. The positive impact
from the increase
in capacity related to Studio City, the March opening of Wynn
Palace and
second-half 2016 openings of MGM Cotai and Parisian will be
offset by tough
year-over-year comparisons through May 2016 and the weaker Yuan
relative to
Macau's Pataca.
The risks operators face related to the new properties
cannibalizing the
existing ones and table allocations being less generous than
what the operators
have requested are partially mitigated by the operators' ability
to shed
development-related cost as their respective projects open.
Specifically,
operators' margins will get a boost from shifting the excess
labor to their new
properties once open.
Fitch does not expect the recent stock market volatility in
China to have a
material impact on Macau's visitation. Fitch's sovereign
analysts think that a
mainland economic collapse is unlikely, despite this volatility.
They add that
the slowdown is led by investment rather than consumption,
making it less dire
than may appear for Macau, particularly for the mass segment.
However, Fitch does expect a structural slowdown with sustained
deceleration in
the GDP growth. Macau's decision to loosen the transit visa
restrictions should
have some positive benefit and shows that Macau is willing to
use levers it has
to prop up its gaming-centric economy. Macau also took its foot
off the gas with
respect to implementing a full smoking ban and has said it will
study the matter
further before implementation.
The long-term positive outlook for Macau remains intact as Fitch
continues to
believe that the APAC region is underpenetrated, at least as far
a mass market
is concerned. The pending infrastructure projects such as the
bridge to Hong
Kong and the light rail project, despite being delayed, should
make Macau more
accessible. For the new wave of developments Fitch expects
subpar returns on
investment (generally less than 10%) in the initial years but
expects the
returns to improve over time as the market pivots toward the
mass segment and
the infrastructure projects come online.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Wynn's consolidated revenues will decline by 24% in 2015
reflecting a 33%
decline at Wynn Macau, and same-store revenues will grow by
low-single digits
thereafter. Wynn Palace will open March 2016 and Wynn Everett in
late 2018.
Fitch assumes $1.14 billion and $1.16 billion of incremental
revenues from Wynn
Palace (200 tables assumed) and Wynn Everett, respectively.
--Fitch estimates property EBITDA margins of about 30% for Wynn
through the
projection horizon.
--Wynn's corporate dividends will remain around $200 million per
year until all
projects open; Wynn Macau dividends will be $280 million in
2017-2019 with no
Macau dividends in 2016; no other development capex will be
undertaken; and
there will be no resolution to the Okada lawsuit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade Wynn's IDR or revise the Outlook to Negative
if Wynn
increases its corporate dividends during the current development
cycle absent a
commensurate Macau recovery; if Macau weakness becomes more
severe or persistent
relative to Fitch's expectation; or if Wynn starts another major
expansion
project (e.g. Japan) where spending overlaps with the existing
development
pipeline. Gross leverage and net leverage sustaining above 5x
and 4x,
respectively, following the opening of Wynn Everett may also
lead to negative
rating pressure.
There is low probability of positive rating pressure in the near
to medium term
absent a stronger than expected recovery in Macau. Longer-term,
Fitch may
consider a positive rating action when gross leverage starts to
approach 4x and
net leverage is below 4x.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Wynn as follows:
Wynn Resorts, Limited
--IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable.
Wynn Las Vegas, LLC
--IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured first mortgage notes 'BB+/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR4'.
Wynn America, LLC
--IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB+/RR2'.
Wynn Resorts (Macau), SA
--IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility 'BBB-/RR1'.
Wynn Macau, Ltd
--IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior notes 'BB/RR4'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 28, 2015
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
