(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 05 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 3 August 2015 to include disclosure language relating to the
shareholdings
that Muang Thai Life Assurance Co., Ltd. and Thai Life Insurance
Co. have in
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. and Sri Lanka Insurance Corp. Ltd
has in Fitch
Ratings Lanka Limited, which was missing from the previous
version.
Fitch Ratings has completed a portfolio review covering 34
insurance groups
within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) insurance sector focused
exclusively on
application of Fitch's recently updated notching criteria for
the insurance
industry. The purpose of the review was to identify any ratings
that should be
changed as a result of the application of the updated notching
criteria.
Fitch published updated insurance notching criteria on 14 July
2015, following
publication of an initial exposure draft of proposed criteria on
12 May 2015.
The updated notching criteria appear in Section VI of the
insurance master
criteria report Insurance Rating Methodology.
Notching refers to the practice of establishing a given rating
relative to a
defined "anchor" rating, using guidelines linked to certain
characteristics of
the rating that is being notched. For Fitch's insurance ratings,
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating is the initial anchor rating,
and other ratings
that are notched relative to it include Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of
operating and holding companies, and debt/hybrid obligation
ratings.
Fitch updated its notching criteria in light of changes in the
regulatory
landscape, including the movement in Europe and other
jurisdictions to Solvency
2 or a Solvency 2-type regulatory framework. As a result, from a
global
perspective, notching changes are more pronounced in Europe and
other such
jurisdictions, and more limited in the U.S. and similarly
regulated countries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For this ratings review, the key rating driver was the impact of
updated
notching criteria. See most recently published rating action
commentaries or
research reports for additional information on other key ratings
drivers
pertinent to specific entity ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable to this portfolio review given its limited focus
on
implementation of updated notching criteria. See most recently
published rating
action commentaries or research reports for additional
information on rating
sensitivities pertinent to specific entity ratings.
SUMMARY OF RATING ACTIONS
A link to a summary report that details all of the rating
actions taken as part
of the portfolio review is available via the link in this media
release.
The linked summary report includes:
--A full list of ratings and related rating actions
--A hyperlink to each rated entity's ratings summary page on the
Fitch website
--Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
--Participation status
The review has resulted in six ratings being upgraded, two
ratings being
downgraded and 47 ratings being affirmed.
PREVIOUSLY REVIEWED ENTITIES
While included in the APAC insurance sector, the ratings for the
following
groups and entities were not reviewed as part of the portfolio
review. These
entities' ratings were previously updated to reflect the new
notching criteria,
with details available via the ratings announcement links below.
-- <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=988086
">China
Taiping Insurance Group Ltd. and entities/debts
-- <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=988663
"> QBE
Insurance Group Limited and entities/debts
-- <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=988723
">
Suncorp Group Limited and entities
-- <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=988725
">Ageas
Insurance Company (Asia) Limited and debt
-- <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/pressrelease?id=988549
">
Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co and debts
LIMITATIONS
The portfolio review was limited in scope, and only included an
assessment of
updated notching criteria as outlined in Section VI (Notching:
Debt, Hybrid, IFS
Rating and Holding Companies) of Fitch's insurance master
criteria. None of the
factors outlined in Section I (Key Rating Factors) of the master
criteria, or
any other elements discussed in the master criteria, were
reviewed. Where
relevant, Fitch considered the appropriateness of the relative
ranking of
ratings in the APAC insurance sector, after initial
consideration of updated
notching guidelines, as part of the portfolio review.
Contact:
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (in which Kasikornbank
Public Company
Limited (KBANK) holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the
shares in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. Kasikorn Asset Management Company
Limited (in which
KBANK holds a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd. No shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by Fitch
Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd.
Thai Life Insurance Company Limited has a 10% equity stake in
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch Ratings Limited
is involved in
the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews
undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Ltd.
Sri Lanka Insurance Corp. Ltd has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch
Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch Ratings, Inc. is involved
in the day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Additional information is available on
www.fitchratings.comContact:
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
APAC Insurance Notching Sector Review
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.