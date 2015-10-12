(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, October 12 (Fitch) The largest Thai corporate default
since the
aftermath of the 1997 financial crisis will lead to more
non-performing loans
(NPLs) in the Thai banking system and reflects risks to banks'
performance from
the weak operating environment, Fitch Ratings says.
However, the impact of the default by a subsidiary of Sahaviriya
Steel
Industries Public Company Limited (SSI) on banks' asset quality
is not out of
line with previous expectations for the sector, and does not
necessarily point
to further sharp deterioration in the next several quarters.
SSI, one of Thailand's largest steel manufacturers, at the end
of September said
it would shut steel-making operations at its United Kingdom
subsidiary and enter
into financial restructuring talks with creditors. The events
led banks that
extended loans to the SSI group to classify them as
non-performing. This has
particularly impacted two large Thai banks: Siam Commercial Bank
Public Company
Limited (SCB; BBB+/Stable) and Krung Thai Bank Public Company
Limited (KTB;
BBB/Stable), each of which has exposure of around THB22bn to the
SSI group.
While this increase in NPLs is sizeable, both banks' capital and
reserve
coverage buffers remain within reasonable ranges for their
current ratings. In
addition, SCB will book extraordinary investment gains in 3Q15
(including the
sale of a stake in Siam Cement Public Company Limited) of around
THB7bn-8bn that
will significantly moderate the impact of the additional
provisioning of around
THB10bn-11bn related to SSI. KTB's Issuer Default Rating is
driven by sovereign
support factors arising from its status as the only state-owned
commercial bank
- such factors are unaffected by the SSI group's default.
Large Thai corporates have increasingly engaged in foreign
acquisitions over the
past five years, which expose them and their banks to risks to
which they are
unaccustomed. However Fitch believes that the SSI case is
sufficiently
distinctive (in terms of business sector, geography, and
borrower group) that it
does not have wider implications for asset quality across the
Thai
large-corporate sector.
Fitch had factored into its ratings some deterioration in banks'
asset quality
this year due to the weak operating environment. We continue to
expect further
gradual deterioration in asset quality, and rising banking
sector NPLs, over the
next 6-12 months. The segment that faces the most downside risk
is Thai SMEs,
which are vulnerable to the economic downturn and muted business
sentiment.
Thai banks rated by Fitch have generally posted sound
performance over the past
several years, during which they have been able to improve their
leverage and
build up counter-cyclical general provisions. This is reflected
in the Stable
Outlooks on the banks currently under our coverage.
Contact:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.