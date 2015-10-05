(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) EU countries are adopting diverging
paths to
establish workable foundations for bank resolution, but
coordination is
important because national laws and the characteristics of each
country's
banking system are being married with EU-wide regulation and
Banking Union, says
Fitch Ratings.
The EU authorities are encouraging countries to explore an
EU-wide solution to
remove obstacles that could hinder an effective bail-in in the
event of bank
failure. In September, the Single Resolution Board voiced this
opinion in its
submissions to a hearing on the German draft insolvency law.
Recent proposals for legislative changes in Germany and Italy
provide clues
about the likely paths for these countries. Both are opting for
statutory
differentiation among senior obligations in insolvency or
resolution. This
contrasts with the UK, which is requiring structural
subordination through
holding company structures for the country's large banks, as is
the case in
Switzerland and the US. Other countries favour contractual
subordination either
by making banks issue higher volumes of existing subordinated
debt or by
creating a new debt class (senior subordinated or Tier 3),
specifically to be
bailed-in during resolution and ranking behind deposits and
senior debt. This is
the case in Spain.
If draft legislation passed by the finance committee of the
German Parliament on
23 September is enacted, all other senior bank obligations,
including large
wholesale deposits and counterparty exposures, would rank ahead
of unsecured
securities (including plain vanilla senior unsecured bonds) in
case of
insolvency or resolution.
In early September, the Italian government gave its preliminary
approval for
amendments to insolvency law applicable to banks. If adopted,
this law will go a
step further than BRRD in that it gives all deposits held by
banks, and not just
those belonging to retail customers and SMEs, explicit
preferential rights in
resolution. This would result in senior unsecured bondholders,
both retail and
institutional, ranking behind depositors of a failed bank but
would not
differentiate senior unsecured bondholders from derivative
counterparties,
which could complicate the resolution process.
Other EU countries have provided little detail about their
preferences but they
are likely to look at the solutions being considered in Germany,
Italy, Spain
and the UK. All proposals will have to consider both existing
national
insolvency laws and the specific features of a country's banking
system.
We believe resolution authorities will maintain a high degree of
flexibility
when dealing with each resolution case for deciding which
liabilities will be
bailed-in or not transferred to a bridge bank, subject to the
overriding 'no
creditor worse off than in liquidation' principle. Clear and
credible agreed
group-wide resolution plans would smooth the process and avoid
the additional
risk of unilateral intervention by host regulators.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) came into
force on 1
January 2015, but measures at national level are needed to
ensure that insolvent
banks will be resolved as effectively as possible throughout the
EU. Some EU
countries are still determining what legislative changes, if
any, need to be
made, while others are already amending national insolvency laws
and changing
bank group structures.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
