(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Kookmin
Bank's (KB;
A/Stable) inaugural series of mortgage covered bonds to
'AAA(EXP)' from
'AA+(EXP)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating upgrade was based on the inclusion of transfer and
convertibility
(T&C) risk mitigation in the covered bond programme through a
covered bond swap,
which will provide covered bondholders protection should a T&C
event occur.
This, along with overcollateralisation (OC) that supports
mitigation of currency
risk, allows Fitch to provide an uplift of one notch above the
Korean Country
Ceiling of 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA(EXP)' rating is based on KB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 notches; and
the asset
percentage (AP) to be disclosed in the issuer's investor report,
which is
expected to be equal to or lower than Fitch's breakeven AP for a
'AAA' rating of
83.5%. This provides more protection than Fitch's previous 'AA+'
breakeven AP of
85.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on KB's IDR.
The upgrade to 'AAA(EXP)' follows the introduction of T&C
protection through the
covered bonds swap, under which a counterparty rated at least
'A/F1' will
continue to make payment in foreign currency denominated bonds
to bondholders,
matching Korean won payments affected by a T&C event. This
provision is expected
to be in place for each foreign currency-denominated series to
be issued. Fitch
notes that the swap would terminate upon a covered bonds
default, leaving
bondholders exposed on cash flows received by way of recoveries
from the cover
pool. However, Fitch deems this risk to be compatible with the
scope of
one-notch credit for recoveries. Fitch also believes that any
T&C event in South
Korea would be temporary.
The revised breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are
met in a 'AA+'
scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 51%
in a 'AAA'
scenario. When Fitch considers a stressed valuation of the cover
pool following
a covered bond default and swap termination, the breakeven OC is
sufficient to
cover a Korean won devaluation that leads to foreign currency
bonds becoming
more than three times more expensive over the next four years.
Fitch has also
assumed multiple bond issuances outstanding to reflect dynamic
future issuance
profiles in this recovery analysis. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of
83.5% corresponds
to a breakeven OC of 19.8%. It is driven by the cash flow
valuation component of
10.5% due to Fitch's stressed weighted average life of the
assets (5.7 years)
versus the liabilities (1.5 years). This is followed by the
asset disposal loss
of 6.0%, reflecting the maturity mismatches between weighted
average life of
assets (15.5 years) and the life of bonds up to five years and
the refinancing
assumptions applied to Korean mortgages, and finally the cover
pool's credit
loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario.
The programme D-Cap of 4 notches reflects Fitch's "moderate"
discontinuity risk
assessment related to the liquidity gap and systemic risk and
the cover
pool-specific alternative management components. In a scenario
where the
recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the
cover pool, Fitch
believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be
possible within the
extendible maturity of 12 months of the expected issuance, which
is envisaged in
the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds.
Furthermore, the
cover-pool specific alternative management assessment addresses
both the quality
and quantity of the data provided by the issuer.
At end-June 2015, the cover pool consisted of 15,301 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Korean residential properties with a
total
outstanding balance of KRW2.17trn. The portfolio has a weighted
average (WA)
current loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 43.1% and is 20 months
seasoned. By
current balance, 49.0% of the pool comprises loans with an
interest-only period
that convert to full amortisation, 86.7% hybrid loans of
floating and fixed
rate, and 98.4% loans are secured by apartments. The cover pool
is
geographically diversified across Korea with the largest
exposures in Kyounggi
(42.6%) and Seoul (29.8%). Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected
loss on the
residential mortgage assets is 4.0%. The assets have a WA life
of approximately
15.5 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA(EXP)' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurred: (i) KB's Issuer Default Rating was downgraded by one
notch to 'A-';
(ii) the Discontinuity Cap fell by one notch to 3 (Moderate
High); (iii) the
asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.5%; (iv) or if the
Country Ceiling of
Korea was revised to 'AA' or below; or (v) transfer and
convertibility risk
mitigation was no longer available.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
A presale report will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Kookmin Bank. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991970
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.