(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Sun
Hung Kai Properties Limited's (SHKP) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed SHKP's senior unsecured rating at 'A' and the senior
unsecured notes
issued by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of strong and stable
rental income from
SHKP's well-located investment property portfolio, which
provides healthy
interest coverage. SHKP is focused on asset turnover, and is
likely to speed up
launches of its Hong Kong residential properties. SHKP's
leverage is likely to
remain at the current level for the next two to three years. Its
financial
management remains prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Investment Property Portfolio: SHKP owns 28.7 million
square feet (sq ft)
of gross floor area (GFA) of completed investment properties in
Hong Kong, with
HKD12.3bn in leasing EBITDA in the financial year ended 30 June
2015 (FY15),
making it the biggest commercial landlord in Hong Kong in terms
of rental
income. SHKP also completed 11.6 million sq ft of investment
properties in
first-tier cities on mainland China, mainly in Shanghai,
generating leasing
EBITDA of HKD3.3bn in FY15. Fitch expects SHKP to maintain
strong investment
property EBITDA interest cover of over 4x, supported by a
pipeline of investment
properties in Hong Kong and mainland China.
Improvement on Leverage: Fitch expects SHKP's net leverage - as
measured by the
ratio of net debt to investment portfolio value - to remain at
around end-June
2015's 16.4% level for the next two to three years. Leverage had
improved from a
peak of 23.5% a year earlier, when it made payment for the land
for the Shanghai
Xujiahui Centre Project. The improvement was due to better cash
flow from
stronger Hong Kong property development sales in FY14-15.
Focus on Asset Turnover: SHKP's contracted sales for residential
property in
Hong Kong rose 60% to HKD32bn in FY15, driven by strong demand.
At the same
time, SHKP continued to actively acquire land in Hong Kong. SHKP
acquired 4.9
million sq ft in FY15 compared with 3 million sq ft in FY14 and
2 million sq ft
in FY13. Fitch expects SHKP to continue its fast asset-turnover
model in Hong
Kong, given the strong demand for mass-market units and active
land auctions by
the government. Fitch believes that SHKP has strong ability to
achieve quick
turnover in the mass-market segment, with property sales margin
remaining at a
satisfactory level, despite coming under pressure.
Prudent Financial Management: Fitch expects SHKP to maintain
healthy interest
coverage and leverage ratios given its strong track record of
financial
management. SHKP's recurring income EBITDA interest cover and
EBIT interest
cover are likely to stay above 6x and 8x respectively in the
next two fiscal
years, well above Fitch's negative rating guidelines of 4x and
6x. Net leverage
(the ratio of net debt to investment portfolio value) will
likely remain around
14%-17% in FY16-17. The company is not likely make another
sizeable investment
in China in the next few years while it is focused on developing
the Xujiahui
project.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable EBITDA margin of around 35%-37% in next two to three
years
- Recurring EBITDA stays above HKD17bn for next two to three
years
- Net debt remains stable at around HKD47bn-52bn for next two to
three years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 4x
(FY15: 5.9x)
- EBIT/gross interest expense sustained below 6x (FY15: 8.5x)
- Net debt /investment property assets sustained above 30%
(FY15: 16.4%)
- Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 5x (FY15: 3.2x)
Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action, as the
rating is
constrained by exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd
- USD7bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
- USD400m callable variable rate notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A'
- USD500m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023 affirmed at 'A'
- USD500m 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed at 'A'
- USD300m 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A'
- USD300m 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A'
- USD500m 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9959
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=993274
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.