(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Nan
Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
both Nan Fung's
senior unsecured rating and notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury
Limited at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
and recurring
income from Nan Fung's investment property (IP) portfolio, which
provides
sufficient recurring income coverage for the current rating.
Fitch expects Nan
Fung's financial position to remain solid and its liquidity
robust, after
factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex
over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income
streams are
generated from its investment properties (IP), financial
investments and hotel
operations. Fitch expects the recurring EBITDA from these
segments to increase
to HKD1.8bn-2.2bn annually over the next three years from
HKD1.4bn-1.8bn
previously. This is supported by the mature IP in Hong Kong and
addition of IP
in China, such as assets of the Forterra Trust, The Shanghai
Mart and The Place
at Guangzhou. Fitch expects Nan Fung's recurring income interest
coverage to
stay above 2.0x (1.9x at end-March 2015) as its China IP rental
income
increases, which supports its rating.
Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's IP portfolio is small, in
terms of size (8.2
million square feet at end-March 2015) and income (HKD582m for
the financial
year ended March 2015), compared with its higher-rated property
peers. This
constrains its rating. Its completed IPIP portfolio in Hong Kong
at end-March
2015 was 2.5 million sq ft (2.4 million sq ft a year earlier)
and in China was
6.1 million sq ft (2.4 million sq ft a year earlier). Whilst
Hong Kong IPIP
scale and income remains stable, Fitch expects the company's
China IPIP scale
and income to grow in the next two to three years, which would
result in an
increase of total IP income of HKD800-900m. In Fitch's view, an
increase in the
contribution of Nan Fung's IP division on recurring EBITDA may
be positive for
its current rating.
Ample Liquidity: The company had cash of HKD9.4bn at
end-September 2015, and
diversified and sizeable liquid financial assets valued at
HKD18.7bn at
end-September 2015. Its debts stood at HKD24.4bn at
end-September 2015. Fitch
expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after factoring
in the
company's development expenditures and capex over the medium
term.
Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 50 years of experience
in developing
residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company
has demonstrated
the ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong
capital
structure that allows operational flexibility in terms of the
timing of
investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly
liquid financial
profile, low financial leverage and IP portfolio that has been
funded mainly via
internally generated funds.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Nan Fung
include:
- Property development gross margins around 25%-30% for the next
three years
- IP gross margins around 60%-75% for the next three years
- Hotel business gross margins around 50% for next three years
- Total debt of around HKD25bn-30bn
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Fitch does not expect negative rating action in the
next 12-18 months;
but future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (from its IPIP, and dividends and
coupons from its
investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including
capitalised interest)
remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis (end-March 2015:
1.9x and
end-September 2015: 1.3x).
- significant weakness in both the Hong Kong and China property
markets leading
to substantial decline in property prices
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Nan Fung's IP division accounting for a substantial portion of
the company's
assets and EBITDA
- Maintenance of a strong financial position such that the
combination of its
financial assets and cash levels exceed total debt
- Nan Fung's IP EBITDA (rental and management fees) to gross
interest expenses
(including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x on a sustained
basis (end-March
2015: 0.5x and end-September 2015: 0.5x)
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Nan Fung International Holdings Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Nan Fung Treasury Limited
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
