(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating and notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury Limited at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income and recurring income from Nan Fung's investment property (IP) portfolio, which provides sufficient recurring income coverage for the current rating. Fitch expects Nan Fung's financial position to remain solid and its liquidity robust, after factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income streams are generated from its investment properties (IP), financial investments and hotel operations. Fitch expects the recurring EBITDA from these segments to increase to HKD1.8bn-2.2bn annually over the next three years from HKD1.4bn-1.8bn previously. This is supported by the mature IP in Hong Kong and addition of IP in China, such as assets of the Forterra Trust, The Shanghai Mart and The Place at Guangzhou. Fitch expects Nan Fung's recurring income interest coverage to stay above 2.0x (1.9x at end-March 2015) as its China IP rental income increases, which supports its rating. Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's IP portfolio is small, in terms of size (8.2 million square feet at end-March 2015) and income (HKD582m for the financial year ended March 2015), compared with its higher-rated property peers. This constrains its rating. Its completed IPIP portfolio in Hong Kong at end-March 2015 was 2.5 million sq ft (2.4 million sq ft a year earlier) and in China was 6.1 million sq ft (2.4 million sq ft a year earlier). Whilst Hong Kong IPIP scale and income remains stable, Fitch expects the company's China IPIP scale and income to grow in the next two to three years, which would result in an increase of total IP income of HKD800-900m. In Fitch's view, an increase in the contribution of Nan Fung's IP division on recurring EBITDA may be positive for its current rating. Ample Liquidity: The company had cash of HKD9.4bn at end-September 2015, and diversified and sizeable liquid financial assets valued at HKD18.7bn at end-September 2015. Its debts stood at HKD24.4bn at end-September 2015. Fitch expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex over the medium term. Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 50 years of experience in developing residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company has demonstrated the ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong capital structure that allows operational flexibility in terms of the timing of investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly liquid financial profile, low financial leverage and IP portfolio that has been funded mainly via internally generated funds. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Nan Fung include: - Property development gross margins around 25%-30% for the next three years - IP gross margins around 60%-75% for the next three years - Hotel business gross margins around 50% for next three years - Total debt of around HKD25bn-30bn RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Fitch does not expect negative rating action in the next 12-18 months; but future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (from its IPIP, and dividends and coupons from its investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including capitalised interest) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis (end-March 2015: 1.9x and end-September 2015: 1.3x). - significant weakness in both the Hong Kong and China property markets leading to substantial decline in property prices Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Nan Fung's IP division accounting for a substantial portion of the company's assets and EBITDA - Maintenance of a strong financial position such that the combination of its financial assets and cash levels exceed total debt - Nan Fung's IP EBITDA (rental and management fees) to gross interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x on a sustained basis (end-March 2015: 0.5x and end-September 2015: 0.5x) FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Nan Fung International Holdings Limited Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB' Nan Fung Treasury Limited Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB' 