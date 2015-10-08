(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF; AA+(idn)/Stable) senior unsecured
debt programme
of up to IDR5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' and a
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned the
first tranche of
bonds to be issued under the programme - IDR500bn of senior
unsecured bonds
I/2015 with a maturity of up to five years - a National
Long-Term rating of
'AA+(idn)'.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BIIF's National
Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
BIIF's ratings reflect strong support from its parent PT Bank
Internasional
Indonesia Tbk (BII, AAA(idn)/Stable), and ultimate parent
Malayan Banking Berhad
(Maybank, A-/Negative), if needed. Fitch views BIIF as a
strategically important
subsidiary of BII because of their strong linkages. The view is
reinforced by
the parent's full ownership of and name sharing with the
subsidiary, strong
operational alignment between the two and provision of funding
support by the
parent to the subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in BIIF's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
Any weakening in the propensity or ability of BII and,
ultimately, Maybank to
support BIIF would put pressure on its National Ratings. Rating
upside could
arise if BIIF is perceived to have become even more important to
BII and
Maybank, along with further evidence of seamless integration
between BIIF and
BII, and of continued parental support.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 April 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
