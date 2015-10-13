(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cypriot Banks in the Aftermath of a Deep Restructuring here LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Cypriot banks face the challenge of managing down their exceptionally large problem loan volumes amid a still weak economic environment. The Cypriot economy is set to recover gradually after several years of recession but the operating environment for the banking sector is still weak, with high unemployment and muted prospects for the property market. The full lifting of capital controls and the approval of the new foreclosure and insolvency frameworks in April 2015 marked the completion of the deep restructuring process that the Cypriot banking sector has undergone since March 2013. However, Bank of Cyprus' and Hellenic Bank's viability remains at risk from their elevated non-performing exposures, which accounted for 62% and 58% of their end-1H15 gross loans respectively. The insolvency law reform approved by the Cypriot parliament in April 2015 should facilitate corporate debt restructurings and accelerate repossession processes. However, the effectiveness of the reform is still subject to implementation risks, largely related to the political will to allocate the necessary resources, monitor the progress made and readjust the framework if required. We believe that the benefits of the reform will only feed through in the form of material reductions of problem loan volumes over the medium term. Sector deposits have remained broadly stable since the Cypriot authorities removed all the remaining restrictions on the free movement of capital from the country in April 2015. The banks' equity raisings have helped to restore investor confidence and Cyprus has maintained its tax-related attractiveness as an international investment platform. However, reliance on foreign-related deposits remains high and makes the banking sector vulnerable to economic and political instability in other countries, primarily Russia and Greece and to fluctuations in foreign investor confidence in Cyprus. The full report, 'Cypriot Banks in the Aftermath of a Deep Restructuring', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Josu Fabo, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Fabio Ianno Director +44 20 3530 1232 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd here Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.