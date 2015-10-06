(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn DFCC Vardhana Bank PLC's (DVB) National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has also withdrawn the 'AA-(lka)' rating on DVB's Basel II-compliant senior debentures and the 'A+(lka)' rating on its Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as DVB has merged with DFCC Bank PLC (DFCC, B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) and no longer exists, leaving DFCC as the surviving entity. DFCC has assumed the liabilities of DVB, including the debentures. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for DVB. The rating action follows DFCC's announcement on 1 October 2015 regarding the merger. DFCC has a licence to operate as a commercial bank from 1 October 2015. Fitch affirmed DFCC's ratings on 8 July 2015. Fitch's view of DFCC is not affected by the merger because the ratings are already based on the consolidated credit profile. Contact: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President + 94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com DFCC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.