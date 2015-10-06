(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn
DFCC Vardhana Bank
PLC's (DVB) National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' with Stable
Outlook. At the
same time, Fitch has also withdrawn the 'AA-(lka)' rating on
DVB's Basel
II-compliant senior debentures and the 'A+(lka)' rating on its
Basel
II-compliant subordinated debentures.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as DVB has merged with DFCC
Bank PLC (DFCC,
B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) and no longer exists, leaving DFCC as the
surviving entity.
DFCC has assumed the liabilities of DVB, including the
debentures. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for
DVB.
The rating action follows DFCC's announcement on 1 October 2015
regarding the
merger. DFCC has a licence to operate as a commercial bank from
1 October 2015.
Fitch affirmed DFCC's ratings on 8 July 2015. Fitch's view of
DFCC is not
affected by the merger because the ratings are already based on
the consolidated
credit profile.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
DFCC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
