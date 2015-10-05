(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announces the appointment of Alejandro Garcia, Managing Director, as Analytical Head of Latin American Financial Institutions, effective immediately. He succeeds Franklin Santarelli, who will remain with Fitch until year-end. Mr. Garcia will report to David Weinfurter, global head of Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. In his new role, Mr. Garcia oversees Fitch's ratings and research of financial institutions throughout Latin America. During his 17-year tenure at the agency, he has overseen bank ratings in a number of Latin American countries, most recently managing the local analytical groups covering financial institutions in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. 'Alejandro's extensive experience in the local markets makes him well positioned to ensure that Fitch's financial institutions group continues to provide the local knowledge and global perspective that market participants know us for throughout the region,' says David Weinfurter. 'We thank Franklin for his 18 years of dedication and the key role he has played in further developing Fitch's presence in Latin America.' Mr. Garcia holds a BA in Economics from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and has been a CFA charter holder since 2008. Veronica Chau, Senior Director, will succeed Mr. Garcia as country head of Financial Institutions in Mexico, and will be one of the group's three regional coordinators in Latin America, responsible for Mexico and the Southern Cone countries (Chile, Argentina and Uruguay). Monica Ibarra, Director, succeeds Veronica, looking after non-bank financial institutions ratings in Mexico. The other two regional coordinator roles in Latin American Financial Institutions remain unchanged, with Claudio Gallina, Senior Director, heading Fitch's financial institutions group in Brazil, and Rene Medrano, Senior Director, responsible for Andean countries, Central American and the Caribbean. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.