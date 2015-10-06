(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LLC T2 RTK
Holding's (T2R)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect significant increase in capex and
consequently the pressure
on free cash flow, resulting in limited leverage headroom over
the next two
years. The company is undertaking an ambitious expansion project
rolling out
operations in new regions as well as upgrading its existing
networks to 3G and
4G. T2R is a successful discounter mobile operator in Russia
with a lean and
efficient business model.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
3G/4G Development
T2R is actively building 3G and 4G networks and launching
operations in new
regions, including Moscow, taking advantage of its nationwide
spectrum portfolio
after the merger with Rostelecom's mobile assets in 2014. As of
end-October 2015
the company has launched 3G/4G networks in 56 regions of Russia.
Modernisation of networks should lead to increasing consumption
of data and
translate into higher average revenue per user (ARPU). The
company's strong
track record in launching operations in new regions adds
credibility to its
plans. However, the large scale of new geographic expansion,
especially into the
highly competitive Moscow market, presents significant operating
challenges and
execution risks, in our view.
Moscow Market
The upcoming launch of commercial operations in Moscow at
end-October 2015 is an
important milestone in the company's development. The Moscow
mobile market had
more than 40 million subscribers and 216.4% penetration rate as
of end-1H15 and
is the most lucrative region in Russia where mobile network
operators (MNOs)
generate a large share of their EBITDA. The market has the
highest penetration
of smartphones among Russian regions and ARPU is notably higher
in Moscow
compared with the rest of Russia.
T2R's entry into Moscow will be challenging due to strong
competition,
customers' high expectations for quality services and fairly low
brand
recognition. The company has only 3G and 4G networks in Moscow,
which means that
2G-only handsets will not supported. This will likely constrain
subscriber
acquisition as 2G voice-only customers who are usually more
sensitive to pricing
and thus more likely to switch to discounter operator will not
be able to use
T2R.
High Leverage
The substantial investments will put pressure on free cash flows
and leverage in
2015-2017. We expect leverage to peak in 2015 and gradually
reduce in the
following years driven by EBITDA growth and falling capex.
Reported net
debt/EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage ratios are
likely to be higher than 3.5x and 4.5x, respectively, during the
peak capex
years of 2015 and 2016.
EBITDA and FFO will be under pressure from substantial roll-out
development
costs that cannot be capitalised under IFRS accounting
conventions. Fitch
recognises that analytically these may be viewed as one-off
exceptional
expenses. New regions' development will be synergetic for the
existing
operations, which Fitch views as sustainable and generating
stable cash flow.
Temporary spikes in leverage above the downgrade rating
guidelines caused by
rapid development may be accommodated within the current ratings
provided that
they are accompanied by positive operating trends, substantial
network coverage
improvements and a return to normal leverage levels within 24
months.
Forex Risk Addressed
T2R's exposure to foreign currency risks is mostly attributed to
capex. The
company hedges forex-denominated capex on a regular basis,
limiting its exposure
to increase in equipment prices related to rouble devaluation.
The purchases of
equipment in large amounts for the ongoing rollout of 3G/4G
networks allow the
company to attain discounts from equipment vendors which
partially mitigates the
impact of price increase for forex-denominated network
equipment.
MVNO with Rostelecom
Rostelecom plans to create a mobile virtual network operator
(MVNO) using T2R's
mobile networks. Fitch believes that T2R will benefit from this
form of
cooperation with the shareholder operator as it will receive
additional revenue
from networks' rent while the threat of intensifying competition
is limited.
Rostelecom intends to offer mobile services only as part of its
bundled
offerings, which include fixed telephony, internet and pay TV.
Shareholder Funding
T2R's development programme is financed predominantly by its
shareholding banks
VTB and Bank Rossiya. Fitch understands from the company that
the shareholders
fully support the company's development ambitions and are ready
to provide
funding when needed. More than 60% of company's debt consisted
of loans from VTB
and Bank Rossiya as of end-2Q15.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue growth in high-single/low-double digits in 2016-2018,
driven by
increasing mobile data usage and entry into the Moscow market
- Underlying EBITDA margin (excluding development spend) at 32%
in 2015 and
2016, increasing to 34% in 2017
- Gradual increase of subscriber market share in Moscow to 10%
in 2019 from an
estimated 2.5% in 2016
- Capital expenditure in line with the company's guidance of 44%
of revenues in
2015 and falling to 26%-28% in 2016-2018
- No material M&A
- No dividends paid
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may result in negative rating
action:
- Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage, on a sustained
basis, to 4.5x by
end-2017 (2014: 4.8x) which roughly corresponds to net
debt/EBITDA of 3.5x
(2014: 2.9x).
- Significant weakness in cash flow generation driven by
operating
underperformance and insufficient growth from the expansion
programme in Moscow
and 3G/4G rollout in regions.
- An evidence of weakening funding support from shareholding
banks.
Positive: Future developments that may result in positive rating
action:
-Successful operating development and leverage stabilising at
below 4x FFO
adjusted net leverage and 3x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained
basis.
LIQUIDITY
T2R's share of short-term debt, including capital leases, in
total debt was
around RUB51bn at end-2Q15. The major part of this debt consists
of loans from
shareholding banks, which will likely be refinanced by the same
banks or
extended. The refinancing of RUB19bn bonds with put option in
the next 12 months
with loans from VTB and Bank Rossiya is also likely.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
LLC T2 RTK Holding
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)', Outlook Stable
Bonds issued by OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom and recourse to
T2R through an
irrevocable undertaking: affirmed at 'B+'/A(rus)'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
