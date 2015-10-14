(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Repossession Analysis 2015 here LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Loss severities on Spanish mortgage foreclosures have continued to rise even as the country's residential property market gradually recovers, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. We think the distressed property market in Spain is unlikely to share in the benefits of the wider recovery any time soon. Average loss severities on repossessed properties sold in 1H15 were 61% of the loan balance at the time of repossession, according to our latest analysis, up from 53% last year. Average loss severities have grown steadily since the housing crash and are now double the level seen in 2009 and nearly 10 times that seen in 2007. The Spanish housing recovery is uneven. Prime urban properties are benefitting from economic and credit growth, but many poor quality residential units are still vacant and unsellable in peripheral, economically weak areas. This large overhang and constrained demand, and the physical deterioration of repossessed homes, will keep loss severities on such assets high in the medium term. The aggressive foreclosure strategies used by some creditors to clean up their balance sheets, and the legal and operationally complexities of repossession (especially of vacant properties), will also weigh on final sale values and recoveries. Legislative changes may also affect property values, particularly for vacant houses. For example, Catalonia this year introduced a tax on some properties that have been unoccupied for more than two years. Loss severities vary with original loan-to-value (OLTV) ratios, and whether judicial or out-of-court proceedings (which tend to deliver higher and faster recoveries) are used, as well as with trends in property prices. For mortgages with OLTV above 80%, the simple average loss severity rate is 63% for 2014-1H15, compared with 37% for OLTVs below 80%. Bank of Spain data indicate that just over half of foreclosures are completed in court, mostly relating to vacant properties, while the remainder are concluded privately between lender and borrower. In 1H15, loss severities on repossessions were around 6pp higher in judicial than in out-of-court proceedings. Our full findings can be found in "Spanish Repossession Analysis 2015" published today. This is the sixth report in the series and is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link below. Contact: Juan Garcia Senior Director Structured Finance +34 91 702 5774 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Plaza de Colon 2. Torre II. Planta 5. Madrid, 28046, Spain Christian Gomez Analyst Structured Finance +34 91 702 5777 Beatriz Gomez Analyst Structured Finance +34 91 702 5775 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.