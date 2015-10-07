(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' Gaming team attended
the 2015 Global
Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas the week of Sept. 28th and left
feeling
encouraged by the new products and technologies gaming suppliers
displayed.
Fitch feels the erosion of International Game Technologies (IGT)
and Scientific
Games' (SGMS) premium slot market share should start to
stabilize, that
skill-based slots will not have a material impact on land-based
gaming in the
near- and medium-term, and came away impressed following PENN's
Tropicana Las
Vegas tour.
In '2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways' Fitch discusses key
takeaways from
Fitch's meetings with regional and Macau management teams and
other
constituents; various conference panels, and property tours.
Contact:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
Corporates
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
Corporates
+1-212 908-0899
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Corporates
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Related Research:
--2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways
--All In: Global Gaming Handbook
2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways (Highlights of Key Gaming
Issues and Fitch's
Las Vegas Property Tours)
here
Related Research
All In: Global Gaming Handbook
here
Regional Gaming in the U.S.: An In-Depth Discussihere
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.