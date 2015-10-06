(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the AXA group's strong consolidated group capital position, its broad diversification by geography and business lines, and solid business position in its key markets. Capitalisation is considered "very strong" under Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (FBM) based on end-2014 data, supporting the ratings. The group's strong core capitalisation remained comfortable at end-1H15 with shareholders' funds of EUR66.9bn (end-2014: EUR65.2bn) and the economic solvency ratio up at 215% (end-2014: 201%). The ratings also benefit from the group's improved financial leverage and strong fixed charge coverage. According to Fitch's calculations, financial leverage improved to 25% at end-2014 from 28% at end-2013. In addition, fixed charge coverage as calculated by Fitch has been consistently above 9x over the past five years, which we expect to be maintained, in line with the ratings. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the high level of intangibles AXA has on its balance sheet. At end-2014, AXA had EUR16bn (2013: EUR14.8bn) of goodwill on its consolidated balance sheet, mostly relating to insurance and asset management operations acquired in the US, Switzerland and Japan. Despite a strong increase in shareholder's equity in 2014, goodwill still represented a fairly high proportion of shareholder's equity at 23% (2013: 27%). Over the past five years, AXA group's operating profitability has recovered as reflected by a steady rise in underlying earnings to EUR5.1bn at end-2014 from EUR3.9bn at end-2010. Return on equity increased to 9.6% in 2014 (2013: 8.1%). In 1H15, underlying earnings reached EUR3.1bn, up 12% from the same period in 2014. While the increase was to a large extent driven by favourable exchange rate movements, underlying earnings were also up 2% on constant exchange rates. Net income was up 2% at EUR3.1bn, also supported by favourable exchange rate movements. Fitch expects further improvement in profitability to be a challenge for the AXA group, mostly due to a persistent low interest rate environment. However, management continues to take actions to increase tariffs, adjust the group's business and geographical mix and exercise strong asset-liability management discipline. . The AXA group's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA Financial Inc. (AXF) and its subsidiaries remain core operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a sustained deterioration in AXA's Prism FBM score to "Strong", or a decline in the return on adjusted equity to below 8%. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a sustained improvement in profitability with a return on adjusted equity above 12%, with the Prism FBM score remaining at least at the "very strong" level and the financial leverage ratio no higher than the current level of 25%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS AXA S.A. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' US-registered subordinated debt debentures affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Financial, Inc. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Surplus notes affirmed at 'A' AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable AXA Global P&C Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of AXA Bank Europe SCF's covered bonds. The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook: AXA France IARD AXA France Vie AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance AXA Insurance Company (US) AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG AXA Belgium AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG AXA Krankenversicherung AG DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG Deutsche Arzteversicherung AG AXA Insurance UK Plc AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company MONY Life Insurance Company of America U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company Contact: Primary Analysts Dr Stephan Kalb (Non-US insurance entities) Senior Director +49 69 768 076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH [Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main] Nelson Ma, CFA (US insurance entities) Director +1 212 908 02 73 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, New York 10004 Secondary Analysts Harish Gohil (Non-US insurance entities) Managing Director +44 20 3530 12 57 Doug Meyer (US insurance entities) Managing Director +1 312 368 20 61 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 11 68 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991869 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.