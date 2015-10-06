(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mubadala GE Capital Ltd's (MGEC) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'F1' respectively, and its senior unsecured long-term debt rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The affirmation follows the recent announcement by MGEC of an agreement to sell most of its assets to MidCap Finco Ltd (MidCap), which in turn follows the April 2015 decision by General Electric Corporation (GE) to divest the majority of the operations of MGEC's 50% co-owner General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC). The other 50% of MGEC is owned by Mubadala Development Company PJSC (Mubadala; AA/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch expects the sale to MidCap to generate sufficient funds to cover MGEC's liabilities in full, and a portion of the proceeds to be used to redeem all of the company's outstanding debt. In the meantime, Fitch continues to see a strong capacity and propensity on the part of MGEC's two shareholders to support the company, in case of need. This is reflected in MGEC's IDRs being notched down by three levels from Mubadala's Long-term IDR. Fitch's view of GECC's creditworthiness has also been strongly factored into the ratings. The standalone creditworthiness of MGEC is regarded by Fitch as weaker than the support-driven rating. However, a standalone assessment of MGEC is of limited relevance, in view of the important role that it has played for the shareholders, and continues to play pending the sale of its assets. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of an ongoing ability and propensity on the part of the shareholders to support MGEC until the sale process has been completed and its obligations under its issued debt have been repaid. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings are primarily sensitive, positively or negatively, to a change in the co-owners' perceived ability to support MGEC. Although not expected by Fitch, should any evidence emerge of a reduced propensity on the part of either shareholder to make that support available, the ratings could also be adversely affected. Fitch expects to withdraw its ratings when the asset sale has been completed and MGEC's borrowings have been repaid. Should the sale for any reason not complete as expected, Fitch's ratings would be sensitive to the alternative plans decided upon by the shareholders in that scenario. Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991858 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.