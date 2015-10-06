(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mubadala
GE Capital Ltd's
(MGEC) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'
and 'F1'
respectively, and its senior unsecured long-term debt rating at
'A'. The Outlook
on the IDR is Stable.
The affirmation follows the recent announcement by MGEC of an
agreement to sell
most of its assets to MidCap Finco Ltd (MidCap), which in turn
follows the April
2015 decision by General Electric Corporation (GE) to divest the
majority of the
operations of MGEC's 50% co-owner General Electric Capital
Corporation (GECC).
The other 50% of MGEC is owned by Mubadala Development Company
PJSC (Mubadala;
AA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects the sale to MidCap to generate sufficient funds to
cover MGEC's
liabilities in full, and a portion of the proceeds to be used to
redeem all of
the company's outstanding debt. In the meantime, Fitch continues
to see a strong
capacity and propensity on the part of MGEC's two shareholders
to support the
company, in case of need. This is reflected in MGEC's IDRs being
notched down by
three levels from Mubadala's Long-term IDR. Fitch's view of
GECC's
creditworthiness has also been strongly factored into the
ratings.
The standalone creditworthiness of MGEC is regarded by Fitch as
weaker than the
support-driven rating. However, a standalone assessment of MGEC
is of limited
relevance, in view of the important role that it has played for
the
shareholders, and continues to play pending the sale of its
assets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of an ongoing
ability and
propensity on the part of the shareholders to support MGEC until
the sale
process has been completed and its obligations under its issued
debt have been
repaid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are primarily sensitive, positively or negatively,
to a change in
the co-owners' perceived ability to support MGEC. Although not
expected by
Fitch, should any evidence emerge of a reduced propensity on the
part of either
shareholder to make that support available, the ratings could
also be adversely
affected.
Fitch expects to withdraw its ratings when the asset sale has
been completed and
MGEC's borrowings have been repaid. Should the sale for any
reason not complete
as expected, Fitch's ratings would be sensitive to the
alternative plans decided
upon by the shareholders in that scenario.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
