(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank
of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd's (BoC, CCC/C, Viability Rating: ccc)
mortgage covered bonds
to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating action follows the restructuring to
a conditional
pass-through (CPT) from a soft bullet liability structure on 29
September 2015.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B' rating is based on BoC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'CCC',
an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, a revised Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 8 notches
(Minimal Discontinuity) from 0 (Full Discontinuity) and the 47%
committed
overcollateralisation (OC). The Outlook on the covered bond
rating remains
Stable and reflects the slower pace of underlying asset quality
deterioration,
compared with 2013 trends, despite continued economic pressure.
The 47% OC that the issuer will publicly commit to in its
investor report allows
for at least 71% stressed recoveries on the covered bonds
assumed to be in
default in a 'B' rating scenario. However, it does not sustain
timely payments
above the 'CCC+' tested rating on a probability of default
basis, which is also
the floor for the covered bonds rating.
Fitch has revised the D-Cap to 8 from 0 notches to reflect
Fitch's minimal
discontinuity (from full discontinuity) risk assessment related
to the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component following the restructuring.
Fitch recognises
that the CPT structure removes refinancing needs via a forced
sale of assets,
should the recourse switch from the issuer to the cover pool. It
also factors in
the mandatory principal coverage and three-month interest
provisions; in Fitch's
view this further contributes to reducing liquidity risk in the
aftermath of a
cover pool enforcement event.
Fitch has also revised its assessment of the cover-pool specific
alternative
management to moderate from moderate high; in Fitch's view the
pass-through
nature of the structure combined with the pool composition are
expected to
contribute to a smoother transition to an alternative manager.
In its D-Cap
assessment Fitch also considered the strong oversight and
commitment by the
Central Bank of Cyprus in the supervision of covered bonds'
issuers and its
involvement in protecting covered bonds holders once the cover
pool is enforced
as a source of payments, as reflected in the low assessment of
the systemic
alternative management component.
The other D-Cap components, namely asset segregation (very low),
and privileged
derivatives (very low), remain unchanged.
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has calculated a 'B' breakeven
asset percentage
OC of 31%. The greatest contributor to the breakeven OC is the
asset disposal
loss of 58.9%. This component, driven by the refinancing spreads
that Fitch
applies to Cypriot residential assets (1500bps at 'B'),
represents a stressed
evaluation of the entire cover pool should the covered bonds
default in a 'B'
rating scenario.
The cover pool credit loss of 22.2% reflects Fitch's 'B'
weighted average (WA)
foreclosure frequency of 57.2% and the 'B' WA recovery rate of
68.3%. The cash
flow valuation component of 3.0% is driven by limited open
interest rate
positions (87.6% floating-rate assets vs 100% floating-rate
covered bonds)
between assets and liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the 'B' covered bonds rating would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd is downgraded by one notch or
more to 'CC' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches of IDR uplift and
Discontinuity Cap is
reduced to zero; or (iii) the overcollateralisation (OC) that
Fitch considers in
its analysis decreases below the Fitch's 'B' breakeven level of
31%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
