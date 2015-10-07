(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) AUD23.85bn of outstanding
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The discontinuity cap
(D-Cap) has been
revised to 4 (Moderate risk) from 3 (Moderate high risk).
The rating action and revised D-Cap follows the addition of
12-month extendible
maturities (soft bullet) to CBA's outstanding benchmark covered
bonds after
bondholders' consent. The conversion of these bonds, which were
originally
issued with hard bullet maturity dates, brings the total amount
of soft bullet
bonds to 84% of the outstanding covered bonds' balance. The
remaining hard
bullet series have scheduled maturity dates from February 2017
up to August
2031.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', the
D-Cap of 4 and the asset percentage (AP) of 89.5% used in the
programme's asset
coverage test which is equal to Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP,
supporting a 'AA'
tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA'
rating after
giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR.
Fitch has revised the liquidity gap and systemic risk component
of its D-Cap
analysis to 'Moderate' (D-Cap of '4') from 'Moderate High'
(D-Cap of '3'). While
hard bullet bonds remain outstanding on the programme, we
believe they would not
be the primary driver in causing a cross acceleration in a
covered bond default
scenario, notwithstanding the limited cure period for these hard
bullet bonds.
In our view, the change to soft bullet on the benchmark covered
bonds considered
in the solicitation constitutes an effective mitigant against
liquidity gaps in
the programme. Extendible maturities create a period during
which liquidity can
be raised from the cover pool should it become the sole source
of payment.
There is no change to the break-even AP of 89.5% as the
programme continues to
show significant asset/liability mismatches. The weighted life
of the assets is
15 years compared with 4.3 years of the covered bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of
the following
occur: CBA's IDR was downgraded by four notches to 'BBB+'; the
D-Cap fell by
four categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or the AP that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP
of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Sebastian Hebenstreit
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0360
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
